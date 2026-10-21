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'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Flaunts Her Curves While Modeling Lingerie From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Line: Watch

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Source: MEGA

She's making money moves in the fashion world!

Oct. 21 2026, Updated 10:27 a.m. ET

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Ciara Miller is continuing to make moves in the fashion world!

The Summer House star, 30, is putting her modeling experience in the spotlight with lingerie from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand.

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Source: @ciaramiller__/INSTAGRAM

Ciara Miller rose to fame on Bravo's 'Summer House.'

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In a video, the stunner showed off her curves in a red bra, matching underwear and a garter.

"😮😮😮😮😍😍😍😍," Ariana Madix commented on the post, while former Summer House costar Hannah Berner wrote, "that’s my girl."

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Image of Ciara wanting people to recognize her professional accomplishments beyond the drama on Summer House.
Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller wants people to recognize her professional accomplishments beyond the drama on 'Summer House.'

The Bravo personality has built a career outside reality television, balancing modeling opportunities with her work in entertainment and her nursing background.

Her connection to the lingerie industry is hardly new. Miller previously worked with Victoria's Secret and has been open about wanting audiences to recognize her professional accomplishments beyond the drama on Summer House.

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Ciara Miller Has Been Building Her Modeling Career

Image of Ciara sharing that she also worked with Victoria's Secret.
Source: MEGA

The star shared that she also worked with Victoria's Secret.

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Miller began modeling at 16, years before joining the Bravoverse in 2021.

Since then, the television personality has expanded her fashion résumé through brand partnerships, red carpet appearances and beauty campaigns.

In February, Miller opened up about balancing her modeling career with her healthcare background during an appearance on "The Squeeze" podcast.

The reality star, who previously worked as an ICU nurse, explained she still held her nursing license but wanted to explore opportunities outside bedside nursing.

"I think I'm done with bedside, just because, you know, I did it," she explained. "I did my time at bedside, but I'm like, I think there's a purpose for me outside of bedside, still in the nursing world."

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Ciara Miller Wants Fans to See More Than Her 'Summer House' Drama

Image of Ciara continuing to establish her identity beyond Bravo.
Source: @CIARAMILLER___/INSTAGRAM

Ciara Miller continues establishing her identity beyond Bravo.

Miller's latest modeling work comes as her time on Dancing With the Stars came to an end.

During an October appearance on the show's official podcast, the reality star said she was frustrated that the competition focused heavily on her personal drama involving ex West Wilson and former friend Amanda Batula.

"I spent seven years, almost, on reality TV. When I started, I was 24, and I'm 30 now," Miller told host Andy Richter. "So, I think, I'm so much more than what happened in this past year — [more than] a betrayal of friendship."

Image of Ciara showcasing the career she's been building away from the cameras.
Source: @CIARAMILLER___/INSTAGRAM

The reality star wants to showcase the career she's been building away from the cameras.

The television personality explained that she wanted audiences to recognize her professional achievements rather than focus exclusively on her relationships.

"In my sphere, I'm trying to pave the way for girls that look like me aside from, like, the scandal," she shared. "So I wish that was maybe mentioned more."

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