Ciara Miller Shades 'DWTS' After Elimination for Focusing Too Much on Her 'Summer House' Drama: 'I'm So Much More'

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Source: @DANCINGWITHTHESTARS/YOUTUBE Ciara Miller believes her personal accomplishments deserve just as much attention as her romantic relationships.

"I spent seven years, almost, on reality TV. When I started, I was 24, and I'm 30 now," Miller told host Andy Richter. "So, I think, I'm so much more than what happened in this past year — [more than] a betrayal of friendship." For Miller, her time in the spotlight has been about more than navigating friendships and relationships, and she wishes DWTS had highlighted the accomplishments she's made outside of Bravo.

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Miller Wishes 'DWTS' Highlighted Her Accomplishments

Source: @CIARAMILLER___/INSTAGRAM Ciara Miller's fans have watched her grow up on television.

Although she became a familiar face on Bravo's Summer House, she has built a career outside reality television. The former ICU nurse spent six years working in health care, moved to New York City at 25 and later expanded her television résumé with appearances on The Traitors and hosting duties on Love Island: Aftersun. She explained that she hoped her participation in DWTS would introduce audiences to those aspects of her life. "In my sphere, I'm trying to pave the way for girls that look like me aside from, like, the scandal," she shared. "So I wish that was maybe mentioned more."

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Miller Gets Emotional While Praising Brandon Armstrong

Source: @CIARAMILLER___/INSTAGRAM The star shared how much her dance partner's patience and encouragement meant to her.

Despite her disappointment with the show's storytelling, Miller had nothing but praise for Armstrong. The influencer became emotional while discussing how much her dance partner's patience and encouragement meant to her. "Brandon is really so patient," she shared. "Having a guy show up week after week — even though it's been a short process, still — to have someone be reliable and present and cheering you on is hard to put into words."

Miller Reflects on Her Early 'DWTS' Elimination

Source: @CIARAMILLER___/INSTAGRAM Ciara Miller hopes viewers will remember her determination and growth.