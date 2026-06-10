'Summer House' Star Kyle Cooke Compares West Wilson and Amanda Batula's Romance to Someone 'Banging His Sister': 'My Patience Has Run Out'

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Summer House star Kyle Cooke opened up about being “betrayed” by wife Amanda Batula when she hooked up with costar West Wilson in a new interview. “I felt incredibly betrayed by West and Amanda,” Cooke, 43, told People in an interview published Tuesday, June 9. “It just felt more defensive than it was remorseful.”

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Kyle Cooke Shamed West Wilson

Source: MEGA;BRAVO Kyle Cooke revealed he felt 'betrayed' by costar West Wilson and estranged wife Amanda Batula.

Cooke tried to be understanding. “I’m trying to be as patient as I can be, but I think my patience has run out,” Cooke told the outlet. The dynamic of the house has shifted. “There’s a reason the whole group felt affected,” he confessed. In fact, Cooke said, “It’s kind of like he’s banging his sister.” Cooke and Batula married in 2021 and separated in January 2026.

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West Wilson and Amanda Batula Grilled at Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo Amanda Batula and West Wilson maintain their relationship didn't begin until after her separation from Kyle Cooke.

Season 10’s Summer House Reunion Part 3 aired Tuesday, June 9 on Bravo. Cooke grilled Batula, 34, and Wilson, 31, about their relationship timing. “Was there any physical activity? I don’t care if there’s any emotional affair, because at this point that’s subjective, did you ever hook up in 2025?” Cooke asked. Wilson said, “No, f--- no.” Batula countered, “On my f------ life on, the dogs’ life, no.”

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Kyle Cooke Pressed West Wilson & Amanda Batula's Relationship Origin

Source: MEGA;BRAVO Kyle Cooke accused West Wilson of 'isolating' Amanda Batula.

Of their relationship origin, Wilson said, “We started going out a lot in February and March with a lot of my friends. Having a lot of fun. Seeing her happy and having fun and kind of the Amanda I didn’t see prior, I took it kind of personal I guess.” Cooke asked Wilson about his “front-row seat” to the end of his marriage. Cooke quizzed Wilson about why he wanted to "make that move and pursue these feelings," noting, "You’ve essentially completely isolated her."

Kyle Cooke Texted West Wilson About His S-- Life With Amanda Batula

Source: MEGA Kyle Cooke told West Wilson about his s-- life with Amanda Batula.