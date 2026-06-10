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'Summer House' Star Kyle Cooke Compares West Wilson and Amanda Batula's Romance to Someone 'Banging His Sister': 'My Patience Has Run Out'

Photo of Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, West Wilson
Source: MEGA;Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

'Summer House' stars Kyle Cooke is upset at his estranged wife Amanda Batula, who has taken up with costar West Wilson.

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June 10 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

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Summer House star Kyle Cooke opened up about being “betrayed” by wife Amanda Batula when she hooked up with costar West Wilson in a new interview.

“I felt incredibly betrayed by West and Amanda,” Cooke, 43, told People in an interview published Tuesday, June 9. “It just felt more defensive than it was remorseful.”

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Kyle Cooke Shamed West Wilson

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Photo of Kyle Cooke, West Wilson
Source: MEGA;BRAVO

Kyle Cooke revealed he felt 'betrayed' by costar West Wilson and estranged wife Amanda Batula.

Cooke tried to be understanding.

“I’m trying to be as patient as I can be, but I think my patience has run out,” Cooke told the outlet.

The dynamic of the house has shifted.

“There’s a reason the whole group felt affected,” he confessed.

In fact, Cooke said, “It’s kind of like he’s banging his sister.”

Cooke and Batula married in 2021 and separated in January 2026.

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West Wilson and Amanda Batula Grilled at Reunion

Photo of Amanda Batula, West Wilson
Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Amanda Batula and West Wilson maintain their relationship didn't begin until after her separation from Kyle Cooke.

Season 10’s Summer House Reunion Part 3 aired Tuesday, June 9 on Bravo.

Cooke grilled Batula, 34, and Wilson, 31, about their relationship timing.

“Was there any physical activity? I don’t care if there’s any emotional affair, because at this point that’s subjective, did you ever hook up in 2025?” Cooke asked.

Wilson said, “No, f--- no.”

Batula countered, “On my f------ life on, the dogs’ life, no.”

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Kyle Cooke Pressed West Wilson & Amanda Batula's Relationship Origin

Photo of Kyle Cooke, West Wilson, Amanda Batula
Source: MEGA;BRAVO

Kyle Cooke accused West Wilson of 'isolating' Amanda Batula.

Of their relationship origin, Wilson said, “We started going out a lot in February and March with a lot of my friends. Having a lot of fun. Seeing her happy and having fun and kind of the Amanda I didn’t see prior, I took it kind of personal I guess.”

Cooke asked Wilson about his “front-row seat” to the end of his marriage.

Cooke quizzed Wilson about why he wanted to "make that move and pursue these feelings," noting, "You’ve essentially completely isolated her."

Kyle Cooke Texted West Wilson About His S-- Life With Amanda Batula

Photo of Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke
Source: MEGA

Kyle Cooke told West Wilson about his s-- life with Amanda Batula.

Cooke explained why he felt betrayed.

“I considered you one of the best things to happen to this show because I considered you one of my best friends,” Cooke told Wilson.

He continued, “I was texting you in early February, not knowing you’re in Miami on a dinner date with her, about our s-- life or lack thereof.”

Wilson and Batula went public with their romance in March.

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