West Wilson Fires Back at Rumors He Fled to Italy with Amanda Batula Amid 'Summer House' Reunion Drama: 'It's So Stupid'
June 8 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
West Wilson is firing back at rumors that he and Amanda Batula fled the country amid Summer House reunion backlash.
Wilson spoke out against the online rumblings on the Friday, June 5 episode of his "Show Me Something" podcast. He hosts the pop culture and sports podcast with Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.
"Did you see that everyone said that, because I went to a wedding in Italy with Amanda, everyone’s like, ‘They’re fleeing the country,'" he said.
'It's So Stupid'
A photo of Wilson and Batula standing in line at the airport on May 26 was shared by gossip account DeuxMoi
The reality star clarified that "obviously," he and Batula already had plans to travel for his cousin's wedding, and the duo had not booked flights to flee the consequences of their controversial relationship.
"Whoever took the picture of us in the customs line at the Rome airport, I know exactly what you look like," Wilson added. "Blonde woman. It’s, like, us standing with backpacks. It’s so stupid."
In one photo of the pair wandering around Rome, they were seen eating at a restaurant. In another, Batula was captured, seemingly spitting into Wilson's mouth.
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Fans allegedly even spotted that Batula had taken out her own credit card to pay for one of the couple's meals.
"That’s f---ing crazy, they watched her use her credit card," Wilson continued on his podcast. "I handled the flights and the hotels, motherf---ers. How’s that sound?"
"I grew up in a house where my family split the f---ing bills," he added.
Reunion Fallout
Wilson's tirade came just ahead of the third installment of the explosive, three-part Summer House Season 10 reunion.
Batula and Wilson have been forced to face the music after confirming their relationship in March, just two months after Batula announced the end of her four-year marriage to fellow Summer House costar Kyle Cooke.
During the latest season, Wilson appeared to rekindle his relationship with Batula's BFF, Ciara Miller. The pair even kissed in the final episode.
That didn't stop Batula from giving in to her feelings for Miller's ex.
Fans watched as Wilson and Batula took a lashing from their castmates in the first two reunion installments.
Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, Mia Calabrese and even Carl Radke slung insults as the couple attempted to defend their newfound relationship.
In a particularly scathing line, Miller assessed that Wilson and Batula were "perfect" for one another.
“Someone who’s not going to check him on anything. That’s totally Amanda," she said. "She’s very mute. She’s going to be that weak figure that he needs, and he can always be the star in the relationship. I actually think maybe it could work.”
The third and final part of the Summer House reunion airs Tuesday, June 9, on Bravo.