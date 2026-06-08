West Wilson Fires Back at Rumors He Fled to Italy with Amanda Batula Amid 'Summer House' Reunion Drama: 'It's So Stupid'

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West Wilson is firing back at rumors that he and Amanda Batula fled the country amid Summer House reunion backlash. Wilson spoke out against the online rumblings on the Friday, June 5 episode of his "Show Me Something" podcast. He hosts the pop culture and sports podcast with Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham. "Did you see that everyone said that, because I went to a wedding in Italy with Amanda, everyone’s like, ‘They’re fleeing the country,'" he said.

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'It's So Stupid'

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Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo West Wilson claimed he and Amanda Batula had not fled the country amid the 'Summer House' reunion.

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A photo of Wilson and Batula standing in line at the airport on May 26 was shared by gossip account DeuxMoi The reality star clarified that "obviously," he and Batula already had plans to travel for his cousin's wedding, and the duo had not booked flights to flee the consequences of their controversial relationship. "Whoever took the picture of us in the customs line at the Rome airport, I know exactly what you look like," Wilson added. "Blonde woman. It’s, like, us standing with backpacks. It’s so stupid." In one photo of the pair wandering around Rome, they were seen eating at a restaurant. In another, Batula was captured, seemingly spitting into Wilson's mouth.

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Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo West Wilson and Amanda Batula were spotted by fans at multiple restaurants in Italy.

Fans allegedly even spotted that Batula had taken out her own credit card to pay for one of the couple's meals. "That’s f---ing crazy, they watched her use her credit card," Wilson continued on his podcast. "I handled the flights and the hotels, motherf---ers. How’s that sound?" "I grew up in a house where my family split the f---ing bills," he added.

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Reunion Fallout

Source: Kareem Black/Bravo West Wilson's comments came just before the third installment of the 'Summer House' reunion.

Wilson's tirade came just ahead of the third installment of the explosive, three-part Summer House Season 10 reunion. Batula and Wilson have been forced to face the music after confirming their relationship in March, just two months after Batula announced the end of her four-year marriage to fellow Summer House costar Kyle Cooke. During the latest season, Wilson appeared to rekindle his relationship with Batula's BFF, Ciara Miller. The pair even kissed in the final episode. That didn't stop Batula from giving in to her feelings for Miller's ex.

Source: MEGA The couple endured insults from Mia Calabrese, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.