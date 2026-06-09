Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Controversial Relationship: A Full Timeline After the 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion Drama

Article continues below advertisement

June 2025: Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Alleged Romance May Have Begun

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram; @westling.conrad/Instagram West Wilson previously dated Amanda Batula's close friend Ciara Miller.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson's relationship is believed to predate the dating rumors that later sparked controversy. Although Batula joined Summer House as a full-time cast member in Season 2 in 2018, Wilson did not enter the Bravo series until Season 8 in 2024. During the show's Season 10 reunion on May 26, Batula's estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, raised questions about the pair's controversial relationship timeline and a theory about when their connection first turned romantic. "I will say there were [blind items] going back to June 2025," he shared. "I don't know what Amanda and West can say to, like, recover." A month after Summer House Season 10 began filming in July 2025, West and Ciara Miller repaired their friendship following their 2023 breakup. Then, in September 2025, Wilson reportedly spent time alone with Batula. "I met Amanda at BravoCon and she actually told me that they pregamed our date at his apartment," Southern Hospitality star Mia Alario revealed during an April 22 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "At the time, I was like, 'Oh, you're such a good friend. That sounds like such a good time.'"

Article continues below advertisement

January 2026: Ciara Miller Grew Suspicious of Amanda Batula and West Wilson

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula are reportedly not on speaking terms.

During the Season 10 reunion, Miller revealed she became suspicious of the pair for the first time on January 17 when she invited Batula to grab a drink with Mia Calabrese. When Batula did not answer, Miller noticed her ex-friend's location showed she was at her ex-boyfriend's apartment. Wilson later confirmed to Andy Cohen he made the first move on Batula, noting, "When we were out, I kinda looked at Amanda and was like, 'Am I f------ crazy or is there a little something going on here?'"

Article continues below advertisement

January 2026: Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Announced Their Separation

Source: MEGA Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke were married for four years.

On January 19, Batula and Cooke issued a joint statement via Instagram Stories, announcing their split after four years of marriage. "After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple," they wrote. "We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing." The estranged couple added, "It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter." Both Batula and Wilson confirmed they shared their first kiss in February, just weeks after the split announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

March 3: Amanda Batula Gushed About West Wilson and Ciara Miller

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram; @westling.conrad/Instagram; @ciaramiller___/Instagram Amanda Batula talked about the former couple in an interview.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In an interview with Marie Claire published on March 3, Batula spoke highly of Miller and Wilson, who had reportedly been supportive since her separation from Cooke. "It would have been a very difficult summer to get through without Ciara," she said. "She is one of the kindest, most loving, loyal friends I've ever had. She sends me texts out of the blue, reminding me how strong, powerful, smart and kind I am. I don't think she even realizes how much I need those texts." She added, "It's also meant so much to me how supportive West has been throughout the season, sometimes in ways I wasn't even aware of when filming. It's not performative; it's just really authentic to who West is. He checks Kyle and puts him in his place, and you'll continue to see him be there for me throughout the season."

Article continues below advertisement

March 5, 2026: Amanda Batula and West Wilson Sparked Dating Rumors After Flirty NYC Outing

Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram Amanda Batula frequently appeared on West Wilson's Instagram before the dating rumors emerged.

On March 5, gossip site Deuxmoi dropped a bombshell report about Batula and Wilson allegedly hooking up. According to sources, things between the castmates were "casual," but they were "openly flirty, allegedly even holding hands under the table, with Kyle, Amanda's ex-husband, right there" at an event.

Article continues below advertisement

March 31, 2026: Amanda Batula and West Wilson Confirmed Their Relationship

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo The couple released a statement amid backlash.

As scrutiny intensified, Batula and Wilson confirmed their relationship in a statement shared on their Instagram Stories. "We've seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it," the message read. They added, "We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care." "As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this," the couple continued. Batula and Wilson reportedly did not become intimate until after going public with their relationship. "After the statement. I mean, not that night, but…" Batula revealed during the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

May 26, 2026: 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion Put Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship Timeline Under the Microscope

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo The reunion aired on May 26.