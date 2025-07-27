or
Wedding Drama Unfolds: The Summer I Turned Pretty's Latest Episode Delivers Jaw-Dropping Engagement Chaos

Photo of Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

The latest episode of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' shocked fans with unexpected engagement drama.

Profile Image

July 27 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Episode 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty's final season kicks off with drama that makes for unforgettable dining moments — with a steaming seafood tower to set the stage.

Belly and Taylor find themselves in a heated debate over Belly's engagement, but eventually, they reconcile, while tensions simmer between Taylor and Steven. Meanwhile, Laurel, Adam, and Steven react poorly to the news that Belly and Jeremiah plan to marry, raising questions about their family's dynamics.

Image of Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) proposes to Belly (Lola Tung).

In a dramatic twist, Conrad unexpectedly shows up at his mother's memorial dedication, blindsided by Belly and Jere's big announcement.

Right off the bat, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) pops the question with a delicate ring, marking the official engagement to Belly (Lola Tung).

Team Jellyfish agrees to share their engagement news during Susannah's memorial garden dedication that weekend. But Taylor's (Rain Spencer) reaction over breakfast should have been a red flag when she chokes on her chocolate croissant, exclaiming, "Oh my god, are you pregnant?"

Later, during a car ride, Belly struggles to keep the news from her dad (Colin Ferguson), while he drops hints about missed calls regarding Steven (Sean Kaufman) and his interactions with Laurel (Jackie Chung).

Image of Jackie Chung and Colin Ferguson
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Jackie Chung and Colin Ferguson play Belly's divorced parents, Laurel and John Conklin, in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'

As Laurel insists their previous rendezvous was a mere secret fling, John navigates the situation by indicating Belly may have picked up on something. The entire scenario unfolds with palpable tension.

Meanwhile, Steven grapples with his own frustrations about Laurel's protectiveness as he recuperates at home. Belly introduces Taylor into the conversation, and Steven admits he was never on stable ground with her, choosing to withdraw instead.

Taylor returns home to discover her mother (Kristen Connolly) has moved on from her lousy boyfriend and isn't convinced her daughter and Steven are over for good. Seeking refuge at Chez Conklin with her newly deep-conditioned hair, Taylor readies herself to celebrate Belly's engagement, predicting cohesive chaos will emerge from Laurel's reaction.

As Belly prepares for the memorial, she looks stunning and slips her engagement ring into her pocket. During Jeremiah's heartfelt speech honoring his late mother Susannah, the atmosphere shifts unexpectedly when Conrad (Christopher Briney) makes a sudden appearance.

Image of Christopher Briney
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Christopher Briney plays Conrad Fisher, the brooding older brother in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'

After a two-year absence, he has decided to return home. Initially, his trip feels curious as family photos capture a mix of awkward exchanges, particularly when Adam (Tom Everett Scott) jokingly refers to Belly as Conrad's little sister — definitely a no-go.

As Belly and Jeremiah plan how to share their exciting news, they strategize to put Susannah's memory first. However, the peace shatters at dinner when Laurel offers to pay and Adam decides to order an extravagant lobster-laden seafood tower, igniting passive-aggressive jabs.

Conversations escalate with Steven venting frustrations to Conrad about being treated like a child, juxtaposed against a growing career ambition. After a series of toasts, Belly surprises everyone by announcing her marriage plans, revealing the pair intends to wed in August.

"What? Is this a joke?" Laurel's disbelief is palpable as objections mount — "Is Belly pregnant?" and "Why not foster a cat first?"

Adam outright declares they won't receive Susannah's ring, exposing emotional undercurrents surrounding the moment.

Image of Rain Spencer
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Rain Spencer plays Taylor, Belly's bold and loyal best friend in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'

Conrad watches in stunned silence as the scene erupts into chaos. Laurel drags Belly away, forbidding her from spending the summer at Cousins Beach, while Jeremiah insists time apart will help everyone cool down.

As the episode closes, viewers are left with a shell-shocked Conrad, lingering alone in the parking lot as Radiohead plays a haunting tune, encapsulating the emotional whiplash that unfolded during dinner.

