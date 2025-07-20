ENTERTAINMENT Love Triangles and Heartbreaks: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' Delivers Drama Right From the Start! Source: Prime Video/YouTube Season 3 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ premiered with heartbreaks, unexpected reunions and an emotional fallout between Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad.

Belly's back, and things are heating up! The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 wrapped with Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) picking Jeremiah "Jere" Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) over his brother Conrad (Christopher Briney). Belly and Jere had what seemed like a happily-ever-after — but not so fast! Season 3 kicks off with plenty of hurdles for the couple and their friends. Let’s break down the drama!

Season 3, Episode 1

The premiere kicks off with Belly moving into her freshman dorm at Finch College, while Taylor (Rain Spencer) also enrolls there, bringing excitement for Jeremiah, who’s thrilled to have his girlfriend by his side for his sophomore year. As Laurel (Jackie Chung) helps Belly settle into her compact dorm, she reminisces about meeting Susannah in college and reminds Belly not to focus all her energy on Jeremiah. Fast forward three years — Belly clearly has all her eggs in Jere's basket.

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Jeremiah and Belly studied at the same college.

Although Belly’s ecstatic about Jere graduating, her joy dims when she learns he must return in the fall to finish some freshman credits after changing his major. Instead of sharing her news about a spot in Finch’s study abroad program, which would take her to Paris, she settles for cuddling a bummed-out boyfriend with a side of midnight waffles. While Jere mopes, Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor are secretly hooking up despite seeing other people. Steven wants something serious, but Taylor sets the rules: no drama, no feelings and no sleepovers.

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Steven and Taylor are secretly hooking up in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3.

Meanwhile, Conrad’s now in medical school and feeling anxious about an upcoming speech for Susannah’s memorial garden. Therapy is doing wonders for him, but he still finds out he’s landed a tough summer clinical job that conflicts with the dedication ceremony. In a phone call with Conrad, Belly answers, and the tension is palpable — these two aren't as cool as they claim. As the story unfolds, Belly grapples with her next moves while Steven tells her to push Jere to be upfront about Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

When Jere and Belly finally connect on campus, his spirits lift until she discovers he slept with Lacie Barone (Lily Donoghue) during their breakup. Belly's world shatters, culminating in her calling off the relationship and running away from a party — all to the backdrop of Taylor Swift's "You’re Losing Me."

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Conrad started medical school in Season 3.

Kissin’ Cousins Corner

Before diving into the second episode, a few notes: Belly’s majoring in sports psychology after injuring her knee, Laurel’s new haircut is fabulous and Steven’s savage retorts are on point.

Episode 2: Last Christmas

Kicking off the second episode with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Lacy” sets the tone for more complicated entanglements. Jere’s past with Lacie becomes more complicated as flashbacks reveal that he and Belly fought before his trip to Cabo. While technically not cheating, the pain remains fresh. Belly struggles with her emotions and eventually spends winter break alone at the beach house, only to be unexpectedly joined by Conrad. Cozy movie days and crossword puzzles bring back memories, but nothing happens — yet Belly’s unresolved feelings linger.

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Belly cut ties with Taylor and Lacie upon finding out about Jeremiah's 'affair.'

Belly's cutting off ties with Taylor and Lacie, while Jeremiah navigates heartbreak in his own way. When Steven's reckless decision lands him in a medically induced coma, both Taylor and Belly rush to the hospital, where emotions run high. Belly finds herself reconciling her past with the painful present, leaning on the people around her for support.