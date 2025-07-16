or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Film
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Missing in Action: Why Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez Won't Appear in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Reboot

Composite Photos of Lola Tung and Nicholas Chavez
Source: @lola.tung/Instagram; @nicholasalexanderchavez/Instagram;

Lola Tung and Nicholas Chavez filmed scenes for the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot but were cut due to narrative changes.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The eagerly awaited reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theaters on July 18, promising all the thrills of a summer scream-fest, including a hook-wielding killer and a haunting Fourth of July secret.

The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline, The Little Mermaid's Jonah Hauer-King, Generation's Chase Sui Wonders, Tiny Beautiful Things star Sarah Pidgeon and newcomer Tyriq Withers. However, fans are left wondering about the absence of two notable actors from the lineup: Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' has a star-studded cast.
Source: Mega

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' has a star-studded cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Initially, Tung and Chavez were slated to join the film, with their casting announced back in November 2024 alongside Austin Nichols and Gabbriette Bechtel. So, what led to their unexpected exit?

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson revealed that the two actors filmed what was intended to be the opening scene, but unfortunately, the footage didn't make the final cut. "It happens. You shoot something and, when you watch the scene, it doesn't fit in the film," Robinson told Variety. "It didn't work within the film that we were creating. And when you're trying to make something that's bold, sometimes that happens."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Both Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez were supposed to appear in the opening scene.
Source: @lola.tung/Instagram

Both Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez were supposed to appear in the opening scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Importantly, the decision to cut the scenes had nothing to do with their performances. "They are both so fantastic. I really would love to work with them again. I loved working with them. They did a fabulous job," Robinson stated in another interview with People. "But in the larger tapestry of the film, it just didn't fit. It sucks because you don't want to do that to those actors. And it sucks when you love something as a scene but that scene just doesn't work in the final cut of the film."

Despite the situation, crew dynamics remain positive. "Everybody was so professional about it. They're so sweet, so lovely. They totally got it," Robinson expressed. "Maybe they'll make the sequel."

MORE ON:
Film

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicholas Chavez admitted he had a 'great time' filming the horror flick reboot.
Source: @nicholasalexanderchavez/Instagram

Nicholas Chavez admitted he had a 'great time' filming the horror flick reboot.

Article continues below advertisement

Chavez shared his enthusiasm for the project, even admitting he was unfamiliar with the franchise before signing on. "All of the horror fans are going to come for me as soon as they see this [interview], but I had no idea what I Know What You Did Last Summer was before they came to me with the idea," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "So I got back on the phone and I talked to the director, Jen, and I was listening to her pitch… and I was like, 'Yeah.' I was just so excited. So I flew down to Australia and we filmed the thing. God, I just had a really great time."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson said the scene simply didn’t fit the film’s pacing.
Source: Mega

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson said the scene simply didn’t fit the film’s pacing.

The new film follows a group of high school friends whose Fourth of July celebration turns deadly as they cause a fatal car crash and vow to keep it a secret. A year later, however, someone knows their secret and starts taking them out one by one. The sequel also features original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson, who survived a similar nightmare back in 1997 and again in the Bahamas in the 1998 sequel.

While fans may be disappointed that Tung and Chavez won't be seen on screen this time around, Love Hewitt's hint at the possibility of a sequel keeps hope alive: "Maybe they'll make the sequel."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.