Live Like You're on a TV Show by Visiting These Spectacular Resorts!
According to Expedia’s Unpack ’25 trends report, 66 percent of travelers say they’ve been influenced by destinations they’ve seen in movies or TV shows. From Sirens and The Summer I Turned Pretty, to Love Island USA, these shows are setting the mood, and the map, for summer escapes.
Here's some inspiration from this season's cult-favorite TV series to inspire summer getaways.
Sirens x Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Watchers of the new cult-favorite series Sirens will feel right at home at Wequassett Resort & Golf Club, a luxurious waterfront estate perched on Pleasant Bay that brings the show’s moody coastal elegance to life. This Forbes Five-Star retreat pairs classic New England beauty with a touch of mystery, from candlelit dinners at twenty-eight Atlantic to mornings in waterfront cottages that feel lifted from a cinematic scene.
The Summer I Turned Pretty x Kennebunkport, Maine
Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty can find their perfect Northeastern escape, à la Cousins Beach, in Kennebunkport, Maine. Think beach days, lobster bakes, and dreamy coastal vibes while staying at Tides Beach Club, a sunny, shingle-style hotel just steps from Goose Rocks Beach. With preppy charm, striped umbrellas, and cozy rooms perfect for sleepovers and late-night heart-to-hearts, it evokes the Fisher beach house in all the right ways. Whether you're riding bikes into town or catching golden hour on the porch, this is the kind of summer that stays with you forever.
And Just Like That… x Rockaway Beach, Queens
Sex and the City and And Just Like That… lovers know that city girls are always on the hunt for their next chic escape, without straying too far from Manhattan. Enter Rockaway Beach, just a quick ferry or subway ride from the city. The premier oceanfront retreat, The Rockaway Hotel + Spa, feels worlds away with its pool, spa, fitness studio, and four dining options. It’s the perfect spot to sip cocktails with your girls and channel Carrie Bradshaw, lounging poolside with your laptop and a cosmopolitan.
Love Island USA x Key West, Florida
If Love Island USA has you craving a flirty summer getaway, Havana Cabana delivers the perfect energy in the heart of Key West. With tropical heat, retro flair, and flowing cocktails, it’s a villa-inspired escape made for sun and drama. Home to the largest pool in Key West, guests can enjoy all-day cabana service, meet a "bombshell" at weekly DJ pool parties, or keep the energy going at Flama Cabana — the area’s only late-night Cuban lounge.