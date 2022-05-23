Logo
Choose Your Summer Sportswear Aesthetic & Prepare For Your Next Athleisure Adventure — Shop Now

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop feature
Source: Adanola; Gymshark
By:

May 23 2022, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

In this article

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Choose Your Fighter!

Find your fitness niche and make it fashionable as you work to achieve your summer body goals. In order to look good, you have to feel good! Achieving confidence begins with wearing clothes that fit your personal vibe. Whether going for a run to clear your head, enjoying a friendly tennis match or heading out for a hike to burn off some steam, there are so many variations of ways to exercise.

For us fashionistas, we want to dress to impress even while we sweat. This means we need our wardrobe to have the perfect ensembles for every athletic aesthetic.

Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s curated outfits for every athleisure aesthetic from fabulous fitness brands including Sweat Industry Apparel, Gymshark, Alo Yoga and more!

For The Girl Running To Clear Her Head

Head on your next "hot girl" walk, jog or run in an outfit that motivates! The tried-and-true biker short is here to stay for yet another season, and fitness fashion is loving bright colors this summer to ensure you stand out in style.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Ethereal Sports Bra retails for $48.99 at sweatindustryapparel.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Vital Shorts are on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $47.99) at sweatindustryapparel.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Effortless Jacket retails for $83.99 at sweatindustryapparel.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Gymshark

Gymshark's Vital Seamless 2.0 2-In-1 Shorts retail for $44 at gymshark.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Gymshark

Gymshark's Vital Seamless 2.0 Long Sleeve Crop Top retails for $40 at gymshark.com.

For The Country Club Cutie

Serve up some court-side style! Tennis and golf inspired outfits are simple, yet so adorable. Head straight from a light workout at the country club to brunch with your besties without having to change a thing. Between tennis skirts, collared shirts and chic athletic dresses, you will achieve your shining sweet style in no time!

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Essential Sports Bra is on sale retailing for $34.99 (regularly $44.99) at sweatindustryapparel.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga's Choice Polo retails for $68 at aloyoga.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga's Aces Tennis Skirt retails for $72 at aloyoga.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Alo Yoga

Alo Soft's Courtside Tennis Dress retails for $108 at aloyoga.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Adanola

Adanola's Tennis Oversized Funnel Zip Sweatshirt retails for $80 at adanola.en-us.com.

For Your Next Outdoorsy Adventure

Calling all nature lovers! Embrace your outdoorsy aesthetic in comfortable clothes that still have you ready for the perfect photo opportunity.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Breeze Sports Bra retails for $47.99 at sweatindustryapparel.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Breeze Leggings retail for $68.99 at sweatindustryapparel.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Fabletics

Zaylee Funnel Neck Tunic retails for $89.95 or is on sale retailing for $26.98 with a VIP Membership at fabletics.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga's Women's Wanderer Sneaker retails for $198 at aloyoga.com.

summer sportswear aesthetic athleisure fitness fashion style shop
Source: Gymshark

Gymshark's Every Day Mini Backpack retails for $30 at gymshark.com.

