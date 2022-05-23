Choose Your Summer Sportswear Aesthetic & Prepare For Your Next Athleisure Adventure — Shop Now
Choose Your Fighter!
Find your fitness niche and make it fashionable as you work to achieve your summer body goals. In order to look good, you have to feel good! Achieving confidence begins with wearing clothes that fit your personal vibe. Whether going for a run to clear your head, enjoying a friendly tennis match or heading out for a hike to burn off some steam, there are so many variations of ways to exercise.
For us fashionistas, we want to dress to impress even while we sweat. This means we need our wardrobe to have the perfect ensembles for every athletic aesthetic.
Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s curated outfits for every athleisure aesthetic from fabulous fitness brands including Sweat Industry Apparel, Gymshark, Alo Yoga and more!
For The Girl Running To Clear Her Head
Head on your next "hot girl" walk, jog or run in an outfit that motivates! The tried-and-true biker short is here to stay for yet another season, and fitness fashion is loving bright colors this summer to ensure you stand out in style.
Sweat Industry Apparel's Vital Shorts are on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $47.99) at sweatindustryapparel.com.
For The Country Club Cutie
Serve up some court-side style! Tennis and golf inspired outfits are simple, yet so adorable. Head straight from a light workout at the country club to brunch with your besties without having to change a thing. Between tennis skirts, collared shirts and chic athletic dresses, you will achieve your shining sweet style in no time!
Sweat Industry Apparel's Essential Sports Bra is on sale retailing for $34.99 (regularly $44.99) at sweatindustryapparel.com.
For Your Next Outdoorsy Adventure
Calling all nature lovers! Embrace your outdoorsy aesthetic in comfortable clothes that still have you ready for the perfect photo opportunity.
Zaylee Funnel Neck Tunic retails for $89.95 or is on sale retailing for $26.98 with a VIP Membership at fabletics.com.