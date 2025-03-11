or
Gymnast Suni Lee Almost Pops Out of Tight Red Dress While Celebrating Her Birthday: Hot Photos!

suni lee
Source: @sunisalee/Instagram

Suni Lee stunned in a daring mini dress that put her cleavage on full display for her 22nd birthday.

By:

March 11 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Suni Lee was absolutely glowing on her 22nd birthday!

The Olympic gold medalist gave fans a glimpse of her special day on Instagram, sharing a photo dump from her celebration on Sunday, March 9.

In the standout shot, Lee rocked a sultry red satin cocktail dress with a daring neckline that barely covered her b----- as she posed with a heart-shaped vintage cake decorated with black bows.

suni lee
Source: @sunisalee/Instagram

The gymnast shared photos on Instagram, including one where she held a heart-shaped cake.

Keeping her glam effortless, the gymnast went for sun-kissed cheeks, pinkish lipstick and her signature glass-skin glow.

Source: @sunisalee/Instagram
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with love.

“22 looking toooooo good on u,” one follower gushed, while another wrote, “Happy birthday princesss ❤️❤️.”

“Omg you’re only 22 and you’ve been doing all this?! You’re a BEAST!” a third fan raved.

“Hottest bday girl,” another chimed in.

“So much love, happy birthday sugarplum 😍,” a fifth added.

suni lee
Source: @sunisalee/Instagram

Suni Lee looked stunning in a bold red dress while celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Lee has been on an incredible journey since her breakout performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where she took home gold in the women’s all-around, silver in the team event and bronze on the uneven bars.

Despite battling two kidney-related health issues, she made a triumphant return at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning team gold, plus two more bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars. Her resilience even earned her the title of Glamour’s 2024 Woman of the Year.

“Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best,” Lee told Glamour. “I just felt absolutely amazing. And now I’ve learned to really take everything in, and I think that’s why I’m so happy with all of my medals.”

suni lee
Source: @sunisalee/Instagram

Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes and compliments on her look.

Now, the starlet is ready for a fresh start as she moves to NYC to explore life beyond gymnastics.

“It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, Who is Suni outside gymnastics?” she shared.

suni lee
Source: MEGA

The athlete is now focused on exploring life beyond gymnastics in New York City.

As for whether she’ll aim for the L.A. 2028 Olympics, that’s still up in the air, but if she does, she wants to keep things low-key.

“I don’t think I would want there to be a huge story,” she admitted. “I’d just want to work my b--- off in the gym every single day and get everything that I deserved at the Olympics. You know? It shouldn’t be deeper than that.

“I don’t need any more adversity. I don’t want people to feel bad for me. I just want to go into the gym and work hard,” Lee added.

