Gymnast Suni Lee Almost Pops Out of Tight Red Dress While Celebrating Her Birthday: Hot Photos!

Lee has been on an incredible journey since her breakout performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where she took home gold in the women’s all-around, silver in the team event and bronze on the uneven bars.

Despite battling two kidney-related health issues, she made a triumphant return at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning team gold, plus two more bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars. Her resilience even earned her the title of Glamour’s 2024 Woman of the Year.