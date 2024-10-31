Suni Lee Says It 'Feels Really Good' to Prove Her Doctors Wrong After Her Kidney Disease Diagnosis: 'I Was Told I Was Never Going to Be Able to Do Gymnastics Again'

"I have realized how much stronger I am and how important it is to advocate for myself and speak up even when my voice is shaking," the brunette beauty continued. "That's the most important part about my story."

Lee realized something was going on with her body when she gained over 45 pounds in the span of two weeks, and she couldn't bend her legs due to them being so swollen.

"When I was first diagnosed, my doctors didn't want to listen to me," she admitted. "They told me it was just allergies. So, having to advocate for myself and making sure I was getting the right treatment plan was really important because I was doing gymnastics as well, and then getting told I was never going to do gymnastics was really heartbreaking. In the beginning, it was super hard for me to talk about it because I didn't really know what I was talking about, whereas now I feel a little more educated about it because I've had to learn more about kidney disease and more about my body. I know if I was struggling then a lot of other people were too."