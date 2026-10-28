NEWS Sunny Hostin Says Bill Maher Has to Stop Criticizing Donald Trump or He'll Never 'Get a Compliment' About His Butt Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin joked Bill Maher could miss out on a future compliment about his backside from Donald Trump if he keeps criticizing the president. Joshua Sila Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:50 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sunny Hostin joked that Bill Maher might lose out on one of President Donald Trump's more unusual compliments if the comedian continues taking aim at him. "I mean, if Maher keeps this up, he's never going get a compliment about his a-- from Trump," Hostin quipped on Monday, October 26, during The View, referring to the president's recent unprompted praise of Ohio Senator Jon Husted's physical appearance and rear end. Days after Trump described Husted as a "pile of muscle," he also gushed over Nicki Minaj's "beautiful" behind.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Credits Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith for Sticking to Their Views

Source: MEGA Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith attended Donald Trump's October 15 White House dinner, but continued criticizing the president afterward.

The co-hosts discussed Trump's lengthy Truth Social post attacking Maher after the comedian recounted their October 15 White House dinner on Real Time With Bill Maher. Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that Maher and fellow dinner guest Stephen A. Smith had not changed their approach after meeting the president. "They both continued to criticize him," Griffin said.

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Sara Haines Had a Blunt Suggestion for Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin questioned how Donald Trump found time to write a 1,300-word attack on Bill Maher, while Sara Haines urged him to lead the country.

The conversation also turned to the length of Trump's response, which ran to more than 1,300 words. Griffin questioned how the president had spent his time composing the message. "How much time does he have on his hands?" she asked. Sara Haines offered a pointed alternative. "He could try leading the country," she remarked. Whoopi Goldberg focused on the president's parting message to the comedian, noting Trump instructed Maher to never call him again. "I thought that was interesting," remarked Goldberg.

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Ana Navarro Believes Donald Trump Wants People to Lie

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro argued Donald Trump expects White House dinner guests like Bill Maher to use their public platforms to praise him afterward.

Ana Navarro argued that Trump's hospitality comes with expectations for guests who have large public platforms. "For me, Donald Trump is a lost cause, and he just proved it," Navarro declared. "What he expects from having people over to the White House for a four-hour boozy dinner is that they're going to leave there and use their giant platforms to kiss his a--. When that doesn't happen, he doesn't like it," she continued. Navarro contrasted the experience with a 2013 meeting she and other Latino leaders had with Barack Obama, which she stated helped establish communication between immigration advocates and the former president. "But when you go and eat Donald Trump's food and drink Donald Trump's booze, expect that what he wants is for you to get out there and lie about Donald Trump," she added.

Donald Trump Fell Out With Bill Maher After White House Dinner

Source: MEGA Bill Maher disclosed White House dinner conversations about the Supreme Court, ICE shootings and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, earning a sharp rebuke from Donald Trump.