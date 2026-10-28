or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sunny Hostin
OK LogoNEWS

Sunny Hostin Says Bill Maher Has to Stop Criticizing Donald Trump or He'll Never 'Get a Compliment' About His Butt

Split image of Sunny Hostin, Bill Maher, and President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin joked Bill Maher could miss out on a future compliment about his backside from Donald Trump if he keeps criticizing the president.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin joked that Bill Maher might lose out on one of President Donald Trump's more unusual compliments if the comedian continues taking aim at him.

"I mean, if Maher keeps this up, he's never going get a compliment about his a-- from Trump," Hostin quipped on Monday, October 26, during The View, referring to the president's recent unprompted praise of Ohio Senator Jon Husted's physical appearance and rear end.

Days after Trump described Husted as a "pile of muscle," he also gushed over Nicki Minaj's "beautiful" behind.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Credits Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith for Sticking to Their Views

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Split image of Alyssa Farah Griffin, Stephen A. Smith, and Bill Maher.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith attended Donald Trump's October 15 White House dinner, but continued criticizing the president afterward.

The co-hosts discussed Trump's lengthy Truth Social post attacking Maher after the comedian recounted their October 15 White House dinner on Real Time With Bill Maher.

Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that Maher and fellow dinner guest Stephen A. Smith had not changed their approach after meeting the president.

"They both continued to criticize him," Griffin said.

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Had a Blunt Suggestion for Donald Trump

Image of Sara Haines.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin questioned how Donald Trump found time to write a 1,300-word attack on Bill Maher, while Sara Haines urged him to lead the country.

The conversation also turned to the length of Trump's response, which ran to more than 1,300 words. Griffin questioned how the president had spent his time composing the message.

"How much time does he have on his hands?" she asked.

Sara Haines offered a pointed alternative.

"He could try leading the country," she remarked.

Whoopi Goldberg focused on the president's parting message to the comedian, noting Trump instructed Maher to never call him again. "I thought that was interesting," remarked Goldberg.

MORE ON:
Sunny Hostin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Believes Donald Trump Wants People to Lie

Image of Ana Navarro.
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro argued Donald Trump expects White House dinner guests like Bill Maher to use their public platforms to praise him afterward.

Ana Navarro argued that Trump's hospitality comes with expectations for guests who have large public platforms.

"For me, Donald Trump is a lost cause, and he just proved it," Navarro declared.

"What he expects from having people over to the White House for a four-hour boozy dinner is that they're going to leave there and use their giant platforms to kiss his a--. When that doesn't happen, he doesn't like it," she continued.

Navarro contrasted the experience with a 2013 meeting she and other Latino leaders had with Barack Obama, which she stated helped establish communication between immigration advocates and the former president.

"But when you go and eat Donald Trump's food and drink Donald Trump's booze, expect that what he wants is for you to get out there and lie about Donald Trump," she added.

Donald Trump Fell Out With Bill Maher After White House Dinner

Split image of Bill Maher and President Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher disclosed White House dinner conversations about the Supreme Court, ICE shootings and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, earning a sharp rebuke from Donald Trump.

Hostin's comments came just three days after Maher recounted his four-hour White House dinner with Trump during the October 23 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher. The gathering also included musician Kid Rock and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Maher discussed conversations about the Supreme Court, ICE shootings, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump's suggestion that the ocean be renamed after him. His account prompted a lengthy response from the president on Truth Social.

Trump called Maher a "COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER" and accused him of misrepresenting their conversation.

The president ended his post with a pointed message: "Bill: Don't call anymore."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.