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Donald Trump Says 'Major Pothead' Bill Maher Was Drunk at White House Dinner and Slams His 'Low-Rated Show' on HBO: 'Complete and Total Loser'

Image of Bill Maher and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump churned out a record-breaking social media tirade against erstwhile pal Bill Maher.

Oct. 26 2026, Updated 4:40 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump launched a record-breaking 1,300+ word tirade on Truth Social against comedian Bill Maher, branding the Real Time host a "COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER," a "major POTHEAD" and a "coward.”

According to the statement-tracking database Factba.se, the 1,321-word broadside marks the longest single social media post Trump has ever recorded.

The Sunday, October 25, meltdown followed the Friday night episode of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher.

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Image of Donald Trump was triggered after Bill Maher mocked his brutal approval ratings.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was triggered after Bill Maher mocked his brutal approval ratings.

On the show, Maher mocked the president's current approval ratings ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, joking that Trump "has the lowest approval rating of any midterm candidate ever" and teasing that billboards outside his rallies now just read "Lee Greenwood and Friends," name-checking the Trump-supporting "God Bless the USA" country singer.

Maher also hosted Trump's former press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, as a guest on the episode.

A major portion of Trump's lengthy post focused on a recent White House dinner the two shared on October 15, which was also attended by ESPN host Stephen A. Smith and Kid Rock.

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Donald Trump Claims Bill Maher Arrived to White House 'Already Drunk'

Image of Trump labeled Maher a 'pothead' and a 'loser.'
Source: MEGA

Trump labeled Maher a 'pothead' and a 'loser.'

Trump claimed Maher arrived "already drunk," alleging he walked through the White House with "alcohol in his hand" and "looked like h--- this time.”

Trump added, "I wanted to tell Bill that he's a major POTHEAD. He's got to stop, it's very bad for his health."

Trump fiercely disputed Maher's public claim that the dinner lasted four hours, stating: "We have the timestamps. It didn't last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less... I learned nothing and felt it was a waste of time."

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Image of Trump labeled Maher a 'pothead' and a 'loser.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump labeled Bill Maher a 'pothead' and a 'loser.'

Trump alleged that Maher desperately used an associate, Chuck LaBella (a former "gofer" on The Apprentice), to repeatedly beg for the White House meeting and pled to get Trump on Real Time — an invitation Trump vows to never accept.

Trump accused Maher of using pre-recorded audience audio to fake his success, writing, "Turn your Laugh Machine off, it's a joke when they laugh uncontrollably, even when you say nothing funny.”

He labeled Maher a "biased, dumb SLEAZEBAG" and a "coward who is afraid to tell the truth about how well our Country is running because of your few 'fans.'"

'Don't Call Anymore. It's Useless'

Image of Trump also threatened other Republicans to stop appearing on Maher's show.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also threatened other Republicans to stop appearing on Bill Maher's show.

Trump threatened to push other Republicans to stop appearing on the HBO show, declaring the program "nothing more than FAKE NEWS.”

Trump ultimately signed off his record-breaking post by warning the comedian, "Bill: Don't call anymore. It's useless." Maher has not yet publicly responded to the tirade.

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