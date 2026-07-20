Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Disgusting' and 'Shameful' Sunny Hostin for Telling Cops Son Is a Harvard Grad to Get Him Out of Trespassing Ticket
July 20 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly shaded The View co-host Sunny Hostin for telling cops her son Gabriel Hostin is a Harvard graduate in an attempt to get him out of a trespassing citation.
Gabriel, 24, was stopped by police along Metro-North Railroad tracks in New York's Westchester County last month, with newly-released body cam footage now revealing Sunny, 57, told police her son “has no criminal record” and has an Ivy League education.
Megyn Kelly Called Out Sunny Hostin for Being a 'Hypocrite'
Megyn, 55, blasted the lawyer on a recent episode of her eponymous talk show, saying that while she applauds the TV star for standing up for her son, she does "begrudge Sunny for her dripping sanctimony and hypocrisy."
"No one's above the law, and everyone other than Sunny Hostin is swimming in privilege that she's very p----- off about," the journalist scoffed.
"The Megyn Kelly Show" host then bashed Gabriel for his "dangerous" act of running on the railroad tracks.
"You're not allowed to do it. I, newsflash, as a white woman, I'm not allowed to do it either! Okay? It doesn't matter if you went to Harvard or if you didn't go to college at all. Law applies the same. You know why, Sunny? Because no one is above the law," the anchorwoman added.
"I don't think there's a get-out-of-jail-free card if you went to Harvard," Megyn said. "This is disgusting. This is not normal. This is not something most of us would do. I would just never play that card."
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According to the body cam footage, Sunny — who arrived to the scene when her child called her — mentioned Gabriel's top-notch education several times.
“I’m a former federal prosecutor. He knows. He’s a Harvard grad who teaches 4th grade geometry to South Bronx kids,” Sunny told the police.
"She mentions [Harvard] at least three times. To what? To avoid a citation. He's not getting charged with the misdemeanor. The stakes are very low. We looked it up. He's facing a possible $500 fine. She can afford it. I'm sure he can afford it too. This is ridiculous," Megyn rolled her eyes.
Sunny is reportedly representing her son in his case when he heads to court later this month.
'No One Is Above the Law'
"No one is above the law. Shame on you," the political commentator said. "If Sunny showed up there and said: 'Guys, he's never been in trouble. He's a good kid. Check his record. He didn't understand that this was private property because the sign is not clear,' I would be defending her. I would be. I would do the same for my child. I'm sure you would for yours as well."
Gabriel was detained on the side of the tracks in New Rochelle for “criminal trespassing” before 8 p.m. on June 16, court records stated. Sunny said it was an "honest mistake," as the gates being open prevented Gabriel from seeing the private property sign.