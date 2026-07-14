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Sunny Hostin Skewered for Name-Dropping Her 'The View' Gig While Confronting Police After Son Was Caught Trespassing: 'Absolutely Repulsive'

image of sunny and Gabe
Source: @gabehostin/Instagram

Gabriel Hostin was caught trespassing on train tracks last month.

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July 14 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

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Sunny Hostin is under fire after she reportedly bragged about herself being a co-host on The View when her 24-year-old son, Gabriel Hostin, was apprehended for allegedly trespassing on Metro-North Railroad tracks in Westchester County.

According to sources, he name-dropped his famous mom when he spoke with police amid the June 16 incident.

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Sunny Hostin Reportedly Made the Incident Into an 'Issue'

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image of sunny and Gabe
Source: @sunnyhostin/Instagram

Sunny Hostin told cops she was on 'The View' after her son was nabbed for trespassing.

One insider told the New York Post: “[Cops] were just talking to the kid because he was trespassing, but his mother made it an issue."

Gabriel was caught jogging along the MTA tracks in New Rochelle, N.Y., last month before police caught him.

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image of Gabe hostin
Source: @gabehostin/Instagram

Gabriel Hostin graduated from Harvard University.

“She wanted to know why he was stopped and why did they talk to him," the insider said, adding the cops phoned Sunny, 57, who apparently asked if they knew who she was.

“She said I am Sunny Hostin, I am on The View,” the source claimed.

While the road near the train tracks does raise suicide concerns for MTA police, there was no indication the Harvard graduate was trying to hurt himself.

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Fans Slammed Sunny Hostin for Her Behavior

image of sunny and Gabe
Source: @gabehostin/Instagram

'I don't care for her. Definitely don't like using your influence to get your kid off,' one fan slammed Sunny Hostin online.

After the incident, Gabriel was cited for a trespassing violation and is set to be back in court on July 31.

The TV personality was blasted by fans across social media for her "do you know who I am?" moment.

"Seriously? He called his mommy at 24 years old? And she came? She should be charged with over-parenting. She is such a loser," one person wrote online.

Another user rolled their eyes: "I don't care for her. Definitely don't like using your influence to get your kid off."

"So, if you’re the son of a member of The View, you don’t have to obey THE LAW? They talk a good game on tv, but they’re full of it," someone else chimed in.

image of sunny and Gabe
Source: @gabehostin/Instagram

Sunny Hostin is acting as her son's attorney.

"She is absolutely repulsive on every human level. Nothing but an entitled big mouthed race baiter," a user penned, with another interjecting: "So she thinks she’s important enough that they can’t file charges against her son for trespassing? She’s a nobody as well as her son."

Sunny, who is also a former federal prosecutor and is listed as her son’s attorney, wrote a letter to Westchester Assistant District Attorney Amanda Greene pleading with her to dismiss the charges.

"My client is a 2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system. He is an avid runner and former Junior Olympian track athlete who was in the area training," Sunny penned. "The only 'No Trespassing' sign was affixed to the left gate and because the gates are open, it was not visible to my client as he entered the property."

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