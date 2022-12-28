Fans Thirst After Sunny Hostin's Handsome Son Gabe After She Brings Him To White House Holiday Party: Photos

Though nepotism in Hollywood has been quite the hot topic lately, Sunny Hostin may have a budding star on her hands, as fans are going wild for her and husband Emmanuel Hostin's handsome 20-year-old son, Gabe.

On Christmas Day, The View cohost uploaded photos and revealed President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, invited her to the White House holiday party, and she was able to bring along her offspring as a plus-one.