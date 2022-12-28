Fans Thirst After Sunny Hostin's Handsome Son Gabe After She Brings Him To White House Holiday Party: Photos
Though nepotism in Hollywood has been quite the hot topic lately, Sunny Hostin may have a budding star on her hands, as fans are going wild for her and husband Emmanuel Hostin's handsome 20-year-old son, Gabe.
On Christmas Day, The View cohost uploaded photos and revealed President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, invited her to the White House holiday party, and she was able to bring along her offspring as a plus-one.
"What fun we had," the 54-year-old captioned pictures from their night. "Happy Holidays to all."
Plenty of fans sent her well wishes, but a chunk couldn't take their eyes off the young Harvard student. "Gabe 😍🔥👌🏽," commented one Instagram user, while another wrote, "Your date 😍."
SUNNY HOSTIN UNDER FIRE AFTER FANS OF 'THE VIEW' ACCUSED HER OF USING TOO MUCH FILLER
"All Beautiful Pics Sunny🥰 Your Son Is So Handsome! ❤️💚❤️," penned a third fan.
For the festive night, the mom-of-two donned a white blazer and white feathered maxi skirt, while her son rocked a dark suit over a checkered shirt. Aside from taking snaps with other partygoers, Sunny took a photo with a painting of Michelle Obama, while Gabe stood alongside a photo portrait of Barack Obama.
According to Gabe's Instagram account, he resides in NYC when school isn't in session.
Some fans were surprised to see Sunny at the White House event given her very outspoken political views, as it was less than two months ago that the brunette beauty was both praised and berated by the public for comparing female Republican voters to vermin.
"The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," she stated on a November episode of The View. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."
The former attorney snapped back after conservative cohost Alyssa Farrah Griffin accused her of changing her mind on the subject, to which she explained, "I am Catholic. That is my faith. I believe that abortion is wrong — for me. There is a separation between government and church."
"I do not have the right to tell someone else," she concluded. "They are voting against their own self interest."