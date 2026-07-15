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Sunny Hostin Slammed for Allegedly Using 'Celebrity Privilege' to Drop Son Gabriel’s Trespassing Case

Split Photo of Sunny Hostin and Gabriel Hostin
Source: MEGA; @gabe._.hostin/Instagram

Sunny Hostin faces backlash over letter seeking dismissal of son Gabriel's trespassing case.

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July 15 2026, Updated 1:14 p.m. ET

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Sunny Hostin faced online criticism after reportedly asking prosecutors to dismiss a trespassing violation involving her son, Gabriel Hostin.

According to RadarOnline, The View co-host urged a Westchester County assistant district attorney to drop the violation, arguing that Gabriel made an "honest mistake" and should not face lasting consequences.

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Critics Accuse Sunny Hostin of Using 'Celebrity Privilege'

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Image of Sunny Hostin faced criticism online after reports that she sought dismissal of her son's trespassing violation.
Source: MEGA

Online critics accused Sunny of using 'celebrity privilege' to seek dismissal of her son's case.

The letter quickly sparked backlash online, with some critics accusing Sunny of using her public profile and legal credentials to help her son avoid consequences.

One commenter wrote, "Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Sounds like someone looking for celebrity privilege."

Another added, "Such a hypocrite trying to use her privilege to get her son out of his trouble. He's grown; you should have taught him better."

One also wrote, "Maybe a good person, and maybe the charge is a bit much, but it is interesting that her 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW' doesn't apply here."

Sunny previously said of President Donald Trump's legal troubles on The View, "No one is above the law… You can't commit so many crimes and think that you are above the law, even if you are the president."

She later repeated the phrase during another discussion of Trump's indictments in 2023.

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Sunny Hostin Called Gabriel Hostin 'My Client' in Letter

Image of Sunny Hostin defended Gabriel Hostin in a letter asking prosecutors to dismiss his trespassing violation.
Source: @gabe._.hostin/Instagram

Sunny Hostin defended Gabriel Hostin in a letter asking prosecutors to dismiss his trespassing violation.

Sunny reportedly signed the letter using her full legal name, "Asuncion Hostin, Esq.," and referred to Gabriel only as "my client."

She did not mention that she is his mother or that she is a co-host on ABC's The View.

Instead, she described him as "a 2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system."

Sunny explained that her 24-year-old son, an avid runner, was looking for a steep gravel hill to train on when he unknowingly entered an active railroad right-of-way through an open gate.

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Image of Sunny Hostin defended her son, arguing the warning sign was not clearly visible and the gate should have been closed.
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin defended her son, arguing the warning sign was not clearly visible and the gate should have been closed.

She argued that the only "No Trespassing" sign was obscured.

Sunny wrote, "While training on the hill, my client was approached by a police officer. The defendant called me immediately, and I arrived at the location within minutes."

She also claimed the responding officer acknowledged that the gate should have been closed.

Sunny Hostin Argued the Citation Should Be Dismissed

Image of Gabriel Hostin is scheduled to appear in court on July 31 unless the trespassing case is dismissed.
Source: MEGA

Gabriel Hostin is scheduled to appear in court on July 31 unless the trespassing case is dismissed.

Sunny said the officer intentionally issued only a violation rather than a criminal trespassing charge because he wanted to discourage others from entering the property. Gabriel was not arrested or taken to jail.

Still, she argued that even the citation should be dismissed.

She wrote, "My client has worked diligently to build an exemplary academic and personal record."

"Dismissal would avoid imposing unnecessary consequences on a young man who has demonstrated exceptional character and achievement and who poses no risk to the community," she added.

Gabriel is currently scheduled to appear in court on July 31 unless the Westchester County District Attorney's Office dismisses the violation before then.

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