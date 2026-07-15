Sunny Hostin Slammed for Allegedly Using 'Celebrity Privilege' to Drop Son Gabriel’s Trespassing Case

According to RadarOnline , The View co-host urged a Westchester County assistant district attorney to drop the violation, arguing that Gabriel made an "honest mistake" and should not face lasting consequences.

Online critics accused Sunny of using 'celebrity privilege' to seek dismissal of her son's case.

The letter quickly sparked backlash online, with some critics accusing Sunny of using her public profile and legal credentials to help her son avoid consequences.

One commenter wrote, "Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Sounds like someone looking for celebrity privilege."

Another added, "Such a hypocrite trying to use her privilege to get her son out of his trouble. He's grown; you should have taught him better."

One also wrote, "Maybe a good person, and maybe the charge is a bit much, but it is interesting that her 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW' doesn't apply here."

Sunny previously said of President Donald Trump's legal troubles on The View, "No one is above the law… You can't commit so many crimes and think that you are above the law, even if you are the president."

She later repeated the phrase during another discussion of Trump's indictments in 2023.