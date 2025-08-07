or
Ex-Superman Dean Cain Says He'll Be 'Sworn in' as an ICE Agent 'ASAP' After Complaining About Character's 'Immigrant' Status

Dean Cain is reportedly joining ICE.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's administration has recruited a former superhero to protect the country from illegal immigrants.

Ex-Superman actor Dean Cain — who starred in the '90s ABC series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman — claimed during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday, August 6, that he would soon be "sworn in" as an agent for the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Ex-Superman Dean Cain to Join ICE

The former Superman actor said he'll be 'sworn in' by ICE as soon as possible.

Cain shared the surprising revelation while speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters about a viral video the Vendetta star posted online encouraging people to join ICE.

"I put out a recruitment video yesterday, I’m actually a deputy sheriff, a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer. I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy," he explained.

"So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP," Cain alleged.

Dean Cain encouraged other former officers to join ICE.

While he doesn't believe the federal law enforcement agency will have Cain take part in situations like the raids that have invaded several communities across California — particularly in the Los Angeles area — the 59-year-old vowed to "be there in a heartbeat" if ICE director Todd Lyons asked him to.

Cain continued trying to persuade people to join the country's intense national security efforts, as he declared: "Hopefully a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents, will step up, and we’ll meet those recruitment goals immediately and will help help protect this country."

Dean Cain became a police officer in 2018.

Cain's apparent joining of ICE comes roughly one month after the Out of Time actor expressed his disappointment in Superman director James Gunn for comparing Clark Kent's background to that of an immigrant.

Gunn said the Man of Steel's journey immigrating from the planet Krypton resembles "the story of America."

After Gunn's comments, Cain complained to TMZ at the beginning of July, stating: "Bringing Superman into it, I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie."

Dean Cain complained about James Gunn comparing Superman to an immigrant.

"I was excited for the film. I’m excited to see what it is because James Gunn seems to have a sense of humor and the last iterations of Superman didn’t have much humor, and I love the humor in Superman. So I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment," he admitted.

Cain continued: "I don’t think it’s going to help the numbers, and people really need to be educated on this immigration system because we are the most immigrant-friendly, by far, country on this planet."

"For me, Superman has always stood for 'Truth, Justice and the American Way,' and the American Way is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly. But there are rules," he concluded. "There have to be limits because we can’t have everybody here in the United States. Everybody can’t come here. Our society will fail. So there have to be limits."

