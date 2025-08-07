NEWS Ex-Superman Dean Cain Says He'll Be 'Sworn in' as an ICE Agent 'ASAP' After Complaining About Character's 'Immigrant' Status Source: MEGA Dean Cain is reportedly joining ICE. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 7 2025, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's administration has recruited a former superhero to protect the country from illegal immigrants. Ex-Superman actor Dean Cain — who starred in the '90s ABC series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman — claimed during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday, August 6, that he would soon be "sworn in" as an agent for the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Ex-Superman Dean Cain to Join ICE

Source: MEGA The former Superman actor said he'll be 'sworn in' by ICE as soon as possible.

Cain shared the surprising revelation while speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters about a viral video the Vendetta star posted online encouraging people to join ICE. "I put out a recruitment video yesterday, I’m actually a deputy sheriff, a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer. I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy," he explained. "So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP," Cain alleged.

Bad Hombres better watch out. Primetime accidentally drafted SUPERMAN into ICE.@RealDeanCain is joining the 80,000 new ICE recruits who are ready to make America safe again pic.twitter.com/vI7Aj6HadO — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 7, 2025 Source: @JesseBWatters/X

Source: MEGA Dean Cain encouraged other former officers to join ICE.

While he doesn't believe the federal law enforcement agency will have Cain take part in situations like the raids that have invaded several communities across California — particularly in the Los Angeles area — the 59-year-old vowed to "be there in a heartbeat" if ICE director Todd Lyons asked him to. Cain continued trying to persuade people to join the country's intense national security efforts, as he declared: "Hopefully a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents, will step up, and we’ll meet those recruitment goals immediately and will help help protect this country."

Source: MEGA Dean Cain became a police officer in 2018.

Cain's apparent joining of ICE comes roughly one month after the Out of Time actor expressed his disappointment in Superman director James Gunn for comparing Clark Kent's background to that of an immigrant. Gunn said the Man of Steel's journey immigrating from the planet Krypton resembles "the story of America." After Gunn's comments, Cain complained to TMZ at the beginning of July, stating: "Bringing Superman into it, I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie."

Source: MEGA Dean Cain complained about James Gunn comparing Superman to an immigrant.