Dr. Phil McGraw Faces Backlash After Embedding With ICE During Controversial Immigration Raids in L.A.

TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw drew backlash after he was seen alongside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during its recent Los Angeles immigration raids.

McGraw was spotted with camera crew on the scene as federal agents began a crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the area. McGraw owns conservative channel MeritTV.

According to a spokesperson for the channel, McGraw’s involvement aimed at providing "a first-hand look at the targeted operations."