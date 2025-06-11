or
Kim Kardashian Criticizes ICE Under Donald Trump's Administration in Scathing Statement Amid 'Inhumane' Deportation Raids in L.A.

Photo of Donald Trump; picture of Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian shared a statement criticizing ICE to her Instagram Story on June 10.

By:

June 11 2025, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian doesn't stay silent when it comes to devastation in Los Angeles.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 11, with scornful statement attacking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid the government's controversial mass deportation efforts of illegal immigrants under Donald Trump's administration.

Kim Kardashian Calls Out ICE

kim kardashian criticizes ice donald trump administration statement
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian spoke out amid anti-ICE protests in L.A.

"When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right," Kardashian said before reflecting on how she was raised as an Angelino.

The SKIMS co-founder continued: "Growing up in L.A., I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers and family."

Kim Kardashian Condemns Donald Trump's Deportation Efforts

kim kardashian criticizes ice donald trump administration statement
Source: MEGA

The reality star insisted there 'has to be a better way' to handle illegal immigration issues in the country.

"No matter where you fall politically; it’s clear that your communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants," she insisted. "We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely."

"There HAS to be a BETTR way," Kardashian concluded.

While some appreciated Kardashian's advocacy amid anti-ICE protests in L.A., the 44-year-old's message was met with a bit of criticism, as many urged her to call out Trump and his administration by name.

Kim Kardashian

Critics Are 'Not Buying' Kim Kardashian's ICE Statement

kim kardashian criticizes ice donald trump administration statement
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's statement received criticism.

"Eh not buying it," one person admitted, as another declared: "She needs to call out her friend Trump by name directly if she wants people think she's being genuine."

"These deportations have been going on for years since the first Trump admin and she only decides to speak up when it's convenient, when people will question her silence if she doesn't," a third individual claimed, while others put Kardashian on blast for her close friendship with the president's daughter Ivanka Trump.

Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Ivanka Trump Friendship

kim kardashian criticizes ice donald trump administration statement
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been pals with Ivanka Trump for years.

"Why doesn't she just call up her bestie Ivanka?! C'mon Kim — get your a--up and WORK," a fourth critic complained, while a fifth slammed: "This is for public perception only. She has a direct line to the Trump/Kushner clan. Wtf is she telling us for? Call up your bestie, Kimberly."

Kim hasn't been shy to showcase her friendship with Ivanka either, as she's shared various snaps of the two on social media over the years.

The first daughter notably attended Kim's 43rd birthday party at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills in October 2023 — roughly one year before Donald was voted back into office. Kim aslo shared a birthday tribute for Ivanka just days before the election in November 2024.

Ivanka and Kim were first spotted crossing paths at the 2014 Met Gala, which the latter attended with her then-fiancé, Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Ivanka appeared at fashion's biggest night with her husband, Jared Kushner. Pictures at the time featured the fellow business women chatting in their gowns.

