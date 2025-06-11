Kim Kardashian Criticizes ICE Under Donald Trump's Administration in Scathing Statement Amid 'Inhumane' Deportation Raids in L.A.

"When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right," Kardashian said before reflecting on how she was raised as an Angelino.

The SKIMS co-founder continued: "Growing up in L.A., I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers and family."