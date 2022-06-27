The seal of approval! Over the weekend, musician Bobby Wootten III, 33, had girlfriend Katie Holmes, 43, accompany him to a wedding in Montauk, and according to sources, the special day solidified that the couple aren't just some summer fling.

"Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her," the onlooker spilled. "Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again. Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw."