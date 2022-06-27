It's Getting Serious!Katie Holmes Has Already Met Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III's Family, Insider Notes They're 'Very In Love'
The seal of approval! Over the weekend, musician Bobby Wootten III, 33, had girlfriend Katie Holmes, 43, accompany him to a wedding in Montauk, and according to sources, the special day solidified that the couple aren't just some summer fling.
"Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her," the onlooker spilled. "Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again. Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw."
The Us Weekly insider added that the actress, 43, kept her appearance very low-key and "never tried to steal the spotlight" so the bride could have all of the attention.
"Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone," added the source. "Katie seemed to be carefree the entire night and very much in love with Bobby."
It was just a few weeks ago that the lovebirds attended their first Hollywood event together, walking the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival, where the mom-of-one's flick Alone Together debuted.
It's unclear if Wooten has met Holmes' only child, 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, but it seems inevitable.
"They know some of the same people who connected them and so far, it's working well," a source previously told E! News of the romance. "Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. It's new, but it's going well. She enjoys having someone in her life and he is very kind and good to her. She's looking forward to spending time more time with Bobby and seeing where it goes."
This is the Ray Donovan star's first public relationship since breaking things off with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. last year, who she reportedly "dumped" after growing suspicious of his intentions. After the split, a source exclusively spilled to OK! that she was swearing off men to "concentrate on her career," but it seems Wooten has swept her off her feet!