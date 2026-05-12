'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst's Younger Brother Scott Dead, Family Confirms in Heartbreaking Statement

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Jeff Probst and his family are mourning a heartbreaking loss. On Monday, May 11, a member of the Probst family revealed that the Survivor host’s brother Scott Probst had passed away, though the reason behind was not divulged.

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Source: @amandaandabbysdad24/Instgram Jeff Probst’s brother Scott Probst has died, according to a heartbreaking family announcement on Instagram.

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“Some sad news, our brother Scott is no longer with us,” Jeff’s brother Brent Probst wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Scott. “He was a great brother, son and friend. I will miss him so much. I’m so sad he is gone.”

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Since Survivor first premiered on CBS in 2000, Jeff has made the long-running competition show a true family affair. Scott worked behind the scenes on several episodes between 2006 and 2008 as an art assistant before later joining the camera department. From 2011 to 2012, he worked as a camera assistant, camera operator and grip on the hit reality series.

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Brent’s daughter, Amanda Probst — who is currently dating Season 45 runner-up Austin Li Coon — also shared an emotional tribute to her late uncle. “I can’t believe I’m writing this,” Amanda wrote on Instagram. “There are no words to describe the sadness I feel,” she continued. “I love my uncle so much and will miss him every day. Love you forever Uncle Scott.”

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Source: MEGA Scott Probst worked behind the scenes on 'Survivor' for several years in both the art and camera departments.

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Following the tragic news, several members of the Survivor community flooded the comments section with messages of support for the Probst family. “I am so terribly sorry Brent,” Season 33 winner Adam Klein commented. “Sending love to you and your whole family.”

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Season 47 contestant Teeny Chirichillo also shared condolences, writing, “Thinking of you and your family. I’m so sorry.” Scott’s death comes less than two years after the passing of the brothers’ mother, Barb Probst, who died in November 2024.

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During a Season 47 episode of Survivor, the show honored the family matriarch with a tribute card that read, “Dedicated to Barb, the biggest Survivor fan of all time. See you on our next adventure.”

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Source: @aprobst2000/Instagram Amanda Probst and members of the 'Survivor' community shared emotional tributes online.

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At the time, Jeff reflected on his mother’s impact on his life and upbringing. “She had a great life and I am certain that I am a good person because she and my dad raised me with love and humor,” he shared. “I will miss her every single day for the rest of my life.”

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The devastating family loss comes as Survivor continues celebrating a major milestone following the show’s Season 50 announcement on February 2, marking 26 years since its 2000 debut. Jeff recently opened up about the future of the franchise after more than two decades as host. “I love where the show is. I love our crew,” he shared with Entertainment Weekly, while also praising the increasingly diverse group of contestants applying for the competition series. “It’s up in every category of ethnic diversity.”

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Source: @teenychilll/Instagram The family loss comes less than two years after the death of Jeff and Scott’s mother, Barb Probst.

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The longtime host also admitted he “100 percent knows this show will go on without me.” However, he stressed that replacing him would require someone who truly understands the heart of the series. “You can't just hire some talking head for Survivor,” he cautioned.