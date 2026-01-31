MAGA Women With the Most Unrecognizable Transformations: Before and After Photos of Kimberly Guilfoyle, Karoline Leavitt and More

Article continues below advertisement

Alina Habba

Alina Habba went viral after her old photos resurfaced.

Alina Habba made everyone take notice of her unrecognizable transformation. The former lawyer and counselor to Donald Trump previously said she might not have been able to gain public attention if she did not look the way she looks. "I think I caught attention, I'm very honest about that, I don't mind," she said during an appearance on the "PBD Podcast." Social media users pointed out she appeared noticeably transformed due to her more sculpted nose and fuller-looking lips.

Ivanka Trump

Several plastic surgeons have assumed Ivanka Trump might have had a rhinoplasty.

Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump has also sparked plastic surgery rumors in recent years. In an interview with RadarOnline.com, Dr. Raffi Hovsepian commented on Ivanka's noticeably altered look during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box. "Ivanka's face now carries more central fullness, particularly in the cheeks and under-eye area — a common result when mid-face fillers are recently placed or still in their integration phase," the plastic surgeon, who has not treated Ivanka, explained. He added, "The softness along her jawline suggests either masseter relaxation or filler around the lower face, both of which can reduce the sharper, angular look she had last year." The triple board-certified doctor noted that the puffiness was "often a combination of aesthetic strategy, camera lighting, and timing — not necessarily a permanent change." Dr. Gary Motykie, also a plastic surgeon, said Ivanka likely had work done on her nose. "I think she's had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger," he told Daily Express.

Kari Lake

Kari Lake is a former news anchor.

In 2024, Kari Lake made headlines for her dramatically altered look on The Source With Kaitlan Collins. In addition to her evolving public image, the senior advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media caught people's attention due to her heavy makeup. Her face also appeared a contrasting shade compared to her neck.

Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt ignited plastic surgery rumors due to her lips.

Karoline Leavitt appeared to have joined the Mar-a-Lago face trend when she made waves with her fuller lips and contoured cheeks. Commenting on her new look, Dr. Michael Niccole of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa assumed the White House press secretary had made a few aesthetic changes. "There's no question — her lips appear enhanced, so she's likely had some form of lip augmentation," he told Glam. "It also looks like she's had refinement on her nose. Additionally, I believe she's had some fat transfer or filler in her chin and jawline."

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

One of the MAGA women with the most shocking transformations, Kimberly Guilfoyle has repeatedly fueled rumors of surgical enhancements due to her unrecognizable appearance. "There are two main facial changes between Mrs. Guilfoyle's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024," Dr. Mariano Busso, a Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist, told The List. "First, she has significantly aged, as shown by her hollowing under her eyes, accentuation of her nasolabial folds (smile lines), increased jowls and skin laxity of the neck. These changes contrast with the increased size of her lips most likely due to the addition of dermal fillers." This echoed Dr. Gary Motykie's comments in a Daily Mail interview in which he said Kimberly likely had fillers since her cheeks looked fuller than before. "She's lost a lot of weight, and when you lose the weight when you are older you tend to look more gaunt," said the doctor. "But this isn't the case with her."

Kristi Noem

Social media users accused Kristi Noem of undergoing a MAGA makeover.

Kristi Noem set off chatter about going under the knife, with social media users claiming she had a MAGA makeover. While she never confirmed the plastic surgery rumors, Kristi once confirmed she got a "new smile" at a South Dakota dentistry office. "The team here was remarkable and finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of and confident in, and that really is a gift that I think is going to be incredibly special to have," she wrote online, in part. Still, several social media users theorized she had cosmetic tweaks, including Botox and fillers.

Lara Trump

Lara Trump was criticized for discussing health amid plastic surgery claims.

Lara Trump also shocked many with her changing appearance. Explaining the altered look of Eric Trump's wife, Dr. Gary estimated Lara spent at least $140,000 on a rhinoplasty and fillers as the bridge of her nose looked "more raised and defined" than in her past photos. In 2022, Jimmy Kimmel also mocked Lara's "big new lips" after her appearance on Fox News while quipping her "credentials when it comes to politics are 'I married Eric.'"

Laura Loomer

Donald Trump revealed Laura Loomer is engaged.

The plastic surgery rumors surrounding MAGA activist Laura Loomer don't die down. The far-right conspiracy theorist never confirmed nor denied the claims, but she went viral when her before and after photos emerged on X. "Laura loomer’s evolution from an average looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen," the text alongside the collage read.

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert confirmed she is a fan of Botox.

Lauren Boebert's face changed so much that people confused her for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "I was walking on the Capitol Hill complex and this group of students got really excited [...] and they go, 'Hey, that's Nancy Pelosi,'" she recalled, "I don't think I've ever been so insulted in my life." According to Dr. Frederick Weniger, the famous MAGA lady's lack of lip fillers keep her appearance look more natural. "Lip injections, even when performed conservatively, can alter the way light reflects off the mouth and disrupt facial balance," the plastic surgeon explained to The List. "When combined with other procedures, that sometimes gives a more 'done' appearance. By contrast, keeping the lips natural (or natural-appearing with conservative filler treatments) while using Botox allows her to maintain expression and balance without drawing attention to any one feature."

Melania Trump

Melania Trump married Donald Trump in 2005.

Although she was already a beauty when she was younger, Melania Trump reportedly indulged herself in plastic surgeries that caused dramatic changes in her appearance. Amid the claims, Donald's wife repeatedly dismissed the speculations. "I didn't do anything," she told GQ. "I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body. I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."

Ronna McDaniel

Ronna McDaniel has also been hit with rumors.

Republican Party member Ronna McDaniel was dubbed a "MAGA-bot" when she debuted plumper lips. "Poor Ronna McDaniel. Turns out that lip injections DO NOT actually guarantee you the job," one user wrote on X.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump is Donald Trump's youngest daughter