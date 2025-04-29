Susan Olsen 'Almost Died' in Shocking Injury on 'The Brady Bunch' Set
In a shocking revelation that would make any Brady blush, The Brady Bunch star Susan Olsen, who brought Cindy Brady to life, spilled the beans on a terrifying incident that nearly took her out while filming the iconic show.
During an appearance on "The Real Brady Bros" podcast in April 2025, the beloved actress, now 63, took a trip down memory lane, recounting the harrowing moment that left her bruised and battling for her life.
Olsen sat down with her former castmates Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland, reminiscing about the delightful wedding episode that kicked off the series. But the set wasn’t all sunshine and smiles when Williams reminisced about featuring his adorable costar in “the biggest close-up I have ever seen to this day.”
In an unfortunate turn of events, Olsen revealed she was on the receiving end of a catastrophic accident on the Culver lot. “I almost died,” she bluntly stated.
Olsen was getting body makeup on her legs when the incident happened.
"I was standing on a makeup chair and something from the catwalk, where they keep all the lights and everything, fell. It hit the makeup man first, [bounced] off the body makeup woman, and hit me in the face," she said.
"You can see my face is quite swollen," she added, referring to the wedding ceremony footage. "I look different. You can even see it in some of the early publicity shots."
Olsen, visibly shaken, sought comfort from her mother on set right after the trauma unfolded. And guess who else came rushing in to check on her? None other than Florence Henderson, the beloved Carol Brady herself!
"I remember loving it because I looked like I was in a horror film," she said.
To cover up her bruised face, the famed makeup artist Hal King, known for working with Lucille Ball, was brought in for the rescue. Little did Olsen know, this brush with disaster would lead her to her idol.
"I loved Lucy. She was my idol," she gushed. "Every day, my bruises would be a different color, and I'd say, 'My bruises are purple today, Hal.'"
In a bittersweet twist, Olsen lamented that she didn't sue Paramount for the damages.
"I would have made more off of that than the show," Olsen shared.