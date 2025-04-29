Susan Olsen 'Almost Died' in Shocking Injury on 'The Brady Bunch' Set

"I was standing on a makeup chair and something from the catwalk, where they keep all the lights and everything, fell. It hit the makeup man first, [bounced] off the body makeup woman, and hit me in the face," she said.

"You can see my face is quite swollen," she added, referring to the wedding ceremony footage. "I look different. You can even see it in some of the early publicity shots."

Olsen, visibly shaken, sought comfort from her mother on set right after the trauma unfolded. And guess who else came rushing in to check on her? None other than Florence Henderson, the beloved Carol Brady herself!