'Brady Bunch' Revival Talks Were Axed Due to Actress Susan Olsen's Past Homophobic Remarks, Not Her Support for Donald Trump: Report

While it's unclear if a script was ever even written, Olsen admitted she wasn't a fan of how producers wanted to shape the show, as they planned to have one of the Brady sisters have a Black spouse with another sibling having a transgender child.

"To that I was like, 'Come on, let’s not be so obvious. Let’s make this Black spouse somebody who has a really close relationship with another Brady, and that’s how this Brady met them,'" she explained of her response. "Give them a foundation so this isn’t a token position."

Olsen said it was pitched that her character Cindy grew up to become a libertarian podcaster.