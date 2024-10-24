or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
ENTERTAINMENT

'Brady Bunch' Revival Talks Were Axed Due to Actress Susan Olsen's Past Homophobic Remarks, Not Her Support for Donald Trump: Report

Photo of Susan Olsen and an old photo of 'The Brady Bunch' cast
Source: mega

Susan Olsen is best known for playing Cindy Brady on 'The Brady Bunch.'

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

What could have been! According to actress Susan Olsen, who famously portrayed the youngest daughter Cindy Brady in The Brady Bunch, her controversial opinions and support for Donald Trump allegedly prevented CBS Studios from going through with a revival of the series — however, that doesn't appear to be the whole story.

Olsen, 63, discussed the drama on a recent episode of the "Walk Away Campaign" podcast.

brady bunch revival talks axed susan olsen homophobic remarks donald trump
Source: mega

Susan Olsen claimed talks of a 'Brady Bunch' revival began two years ago but have since been scrapped.

"I did have a phone call with my [TV] siblings and my agent," she shared of the talks that began two years ago. "Everybody was saying, ‘We’re sorry, but they just won’t budge. They just will not have you in this.’ I’m like, Wow, I’ve been canceled. A role that I’ve played for over 50 years, I can’t play it now because I’m too dangerous."

brady bunch revival talks axed susan olsen homophobic remarks donald trump
Source: @thesusanolsen/instagram

A report claimed the actress was let go from the potential show because of her anti-LGBTQ+ comments.

Meanwhile, a source told a news outlet that Olsen's claim isn't entirely true: to start, though it was being discussed at CBS Studios, the show had not received any interest yet from any streaming service or network.

In addition, the report claimed she was actually cut from the potential project because of the hateful comments she made toward the LGBTQ+ community in 2016, not because of her anti-vax stance or Republican views.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

brady bunch revival talks axed susan olsen homophobic remarks donald trump
Source: @thesusanolsen/instagram

Olsen has sparked controversy with her anti-vaccine views.

While it's unclear if a script was ever even written, Olsen admitted she wasn't a fan of how producers wanted to shape the show, as they planned to have one of the Brady sisters have a Black spouse with another sibling having a transgender child.

"To that I was like, 'Come on, let’s not be so obvious. Let’s make this Black spouse somebody who has a really close relationship with another Brady, and that’s how this Brady met them,'" she explained of her response. "Give them a foundation so this isn’t a token position."

Olsen said it was pitched that her character Cindy grew up to become a libertarian podcaster.

brady bunch revival talks axed susan olsen homophobic remarks donald trump
Source: mega

'The Brady Bunch' ran from 1969 to 1974.

Regardless of what's true and what's not, Olsen claimed the revival is "pretty much dead in the water" now.

The star first came under fire when she was booted from LA Talk Radio’s Two Chicks Talkin’'Politics in 2016 after speaking with actor Leon Acord-Whiting, who is openly gay.

Following the chat, Acord-Whiting shamed the actress for spreading "outrageous misinformation" and "idiotic lies," to which she allegedly sent him a hateful homophobic message privately in response.

"Hey there little p----, let me get my big boy pants on and Reallly take you on!!! What a snake in the grass you are you lying piece of s--- too cowardly to confront me in real life so you do it on Facebook," she reportedly wrote to the actor. "You are the biggest f----- a-- in the world the biggest p----! My d--- is bigger than yours Which ain’t sayin much! What a true piece of s--- you are! Lying f-----! I hope you meet your karma SLOWLY AND PAINFULLY."

Vanity Fair reported on Olsen's comments and clarified why the revival never came to fruition.

