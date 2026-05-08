Politics Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Reveals the President's Quirky Sleeping Habits Source: MEGA Donald Trump's Chief of Staff says the White House runs on 'Trump Time,' alleging the POTUS doesn't need sleep as he dozes off in public. Lesley Abravanel May 8 2026, Updated 12:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles weighed in on President Donald Trump’s sleep habits, describing him as someone who works "24/7" and "never sleeps.” The steely Wiles remarked Thursday, May 7, at the Independent Women’s Gala, where she received the Barbara K. Olson Woman of Valor Award, that "none of us know when he sleeps" because he is working constantly. These sleep habits have become a focal point of public debate, particularly regarding the president's alertness during official duties, during which he has been seen nodding off while others around him speak, inspiring nicknames like "The Nodfather," "Dozy Don" and "Commander in Sleep."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently nods off in meetings.

Wiles has stated that the White House essentially runs on "Trump time," with the POTUS frequently staying up late posting on social media. Traveling with the 79-year-old president has been described by Wiles as a "killer" because of his rigorous, round-the-clock habits. “I am not one of those people that doesn’t need sleep, I actually do very much,” Wiles said. “I go to sleep early, and [deputy chief of staff] Dan Scavino — who I’m sure many of you know is a night owl — we divide it. I get the early calls, and Dan gets the late calls. That’s the way we’ve navigated over a couple of years, making sure we all get enough sleep, even if the president doesn’t.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he doesn't like to sleep on planes.

The 68-year-old Trump whisperer also commented on her own health, saying, “I got a cancer diagnosis nine weeks ago, and I come to work every day. I do my job. I don’t complain, and I think that sets an example too for the people I work with.” Trump himself has reinforced this persona, joking at the February 2026 National Prayer Breakfast that he doesn't like sleeping on planes because he prefers to stay alert for "missiles and enemies.” Despite claims of high energy, Trump has been observed with his eyes closed during several high-profile events, leading to a series of denials and humorous rebrandings from his staff.

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Source: MEGA Wiles has explicitly denied that the President falls asleep in meetings.

Wiles has explicitly denied that the President falls asleep in meetings. In December 2025, she said that when his eyes are closed and his head is back, he is not asleep but simply resting his eyes while remaining attentive. She also bizarrely compared him to an alcoholic. "Some clinical psychologist who knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics, or alcoholics in general, have exaggerated personalities when they drink," she explained to Vanity Fair. "And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities." She added that "an alcoholic’s personality... operates with a view that there’s nothing he can’t do — nothing, zero, nothing." The 79-year-old POTUS joked in a New York Magazine interview that these moments are actually an "Executive Deep-Blink" intended to save energy. Despite public denials, reports suggest a "low-level panic" among aides who worry about Trump nodding off in front of cameras, as he reportedly becomes angry if staff attempt to wake him.

Source: MEGA On Monday, May 4, Trump appeared to fall asleep.