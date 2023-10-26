Home > News NEWS Sustainable and Savory: Celeb Chef Spotlights Atlantic Salmon in a Culinary Masterpiece

When renowned celebrity chef George Duran turns his culinary gaze to a product, you know it's something special. In a recent gastronomic venture, Duran has paired up with Mowi, the leading name in the highest-quality farm-raised Atlantic Salmon, to create a dish that's as sustainable as it is delicious. His Honey-Miso Air Fryer Salmon with Broccoli and Potatoes recipe, crafted using Mowi premium salmon, is a true testament to the brand's commitment to quality and delicious flavor. Mowi isn't just a producer; they're innovators, challenging the status quo within the seafood industry. Their dedication is evident in their ASC-certified salmon, a seal that signifies one of the highest standards in seafood sustainability. But it isn’t just about sustainability. Every bite of Mowi salmon brings with it a burst of flavors, enriched by delicate Omega 3 elements and the natural oils inherent to the freshest pre-packaged salmon. It's a taste experience that’s unparalleled, owing to the brand’s meticulous care right from the ocean to your plate.

Article continues below advertisement

The process behind Mowi Atlantic Salmon is as impressive as its taste. Harvested at the optimal temperature, the salmon is freshly processed with the utmost care within the US. And what’s even more remarkable? This healthy and delicious salmon is available at your favorite national retailer and online. The brand's recent introduction of the single 6oz Atlantic Salmon portions is nothing short of a culinary dream come true. Perfectly portioned for individual meals, this salmon boasts a radiant orange hue, impeccable marbling, and a texture that’s both moist and firm. The cherry on top? This salmon, with all its freshness, has never been frozen.

As Chef Duran showcases in his dish, the new Mowi individual single 6oz Atlantic Salmon Portions doesn't just stand out for its taste but also for its versatility in cooking. Whether you're a professional chef or someone looking to whip up a quick meal, Mowi salmon is your ticket to a gourmet experience at home. The Honey-Miso Air Fryer Salmon is but a glimpse of the culinary masterpieces you can create with this premium salmon. Mowi has crafted a salmon that’s sustainable, fresh, and unparalleled in taste. And with the endorsement of Chef George Duran, it's evident that Mowi isn’t just producing salmon; they’re redefining the seafood experience. So, the next time you're craving seafood, remember the name Mowi, and let your culinary imagination run wild. Dive into the Mowi experience and discover your next obsession:

Article continues below advertisement

Honey-Miso Air Fryer Salmon with Broccoli and Potatoes by Celebrity Chef George Duran

Serves 2 Ingredients: 2 6-oz. Mowi salmon filets 3 Tblsp. white miso paste 3 Tblsp. honey 1 C. fingerling potatoes, washed and cut into small pieces 6-oz. broccoli, cut into bite size pieces Olive oil Salt and pepper Dried herbs like thyme

Directions: · Remove salmon filets from packaging and dry thoroughly with a paper towel. · Mix miso paste and honey in a small bowl and brush liberally on top of salmon, reserving extra mixture for later. · Toss potatoes and broccoli in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Season with dried herbs, if desired. · Working in batches or if your air fryer is large enough, air fry salmon, broccoli and potatoes together for 10-12 minutes at 400F. , until salmon is cooked to your liking. · Serve salmon with potatoes and broccoli and drizzle the remaining honey-miso mixture throughout. For those eager to replicate Duran's culinary magic or explore Mowi's vast offerings, check out Mowi Salmon US at https://mowisalmon.us/.