King Charles 'Alarmed' by the Condition of Prince Andrew's Royal Estate
Prince Andrew was asked to leave his royal estate, Royal Lodge, in 2023, but he has yet to vacate the property, putting King Charles in a unique position.
“The state of the residence will be of great concern to the King after everything that has gone on and been discussed in regards to the house," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. “Prince Andrew was told he must take charge of the necessary renovations or he will have no cause to stay in the house."
“There is no doubt the King will be alarmed at the true state of the residence after the duke assured him everything was in hand," the commentator continued.
According to Seward, Charles does not “have any wish to finance him for the rest of his life."
The Duke of York was stripped of his HRH status in 2022 after being accused of assaulting Virginia Giuffre and having a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, but he continues to maintain aspects of his royal lifestyle.
Since being placed on the outskirts of the monarchy, there has been a push for Charles to remove all of Andrew's security privileges.
“There is no justification for Andrew having these blue lights. The vehicle should be withdrawn," Nazir Afzal OBE, a former Chief Crown Prosecutor, told an outlet when discussing Andrew's personnel. "It's highly inappropriate, suggests arrogance and sends out a message that he is entitled to services that the average citizen wouldn't be."
“There needs to be a review so only working royals should have access to this privilege," Afzal added.
Prior to losing his HRH ranking, Andrew was interviewed by BBC's Newsnight to discuss his proximity to Epstein and the assault allegations surrounding him. Years later, the infamous television appearance was the inspiration for the 2024 Netflix film Scoop.
OK! previously reported royal editor Russell Myers discussed the project being released as Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer.
"There is arguably no good time for the royal family to be confronted once again with the catastrophic decision by Prince Andrew to take part in his disastrous Newsnight interview, let alone a new drama, which will be watched by millions around the world and reignite the scandal," Myers told an outlet. "But the Netflix show Scoop couldn't be more ill-timed for the royals."
Due to Andrew's fall from grace, the commentator shared that Prince William and Charles were adamant about the Duke of York staying out of The Firm.
"The King and Prince William have made it quite clear to Prince Andrew that he has no chance of ever being involved in royal duties again, regardless of how he may feel that a brief time out of the spotlight could have led to a return to public life," he stated.
"Much like the King’s efforts to lead the family at church on Easter Sunday and show the public that he is able to continue with the job, the royals need a period of unity and stability in the wake of Charles and Kate’s cancer diagnoses," Myers said in reference to Andrew's holiday outing. "The emergence of not one but two major dramas on the Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with another on Amazon planned for release later this year, couldn’t have come at a worse time."
Seward spoke to The Mirror.