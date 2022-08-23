Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame.
"That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."
The workout guru, 74, suddenly stopped teaching at his studio in 2014 and hasn't made many public appearances since then.
In 2017, he reached out to his fans after being hospitalized for stomach problems. "Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes," he said. "Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes."
However, he reappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic to re-release workout videos on his YouTube channel. His channel, which has 38,000 followers as of August 2022, is now regularly updated with re-releases of his older exercise routines.
Multiple theories revolve around his disappearance, with one claiming that he is being held hostage by his housekeeper at his home in Hollywood Hills. Another says he's possibly transitioning into a woman and was going to go by the name Fiona — a story wasn't too happy to read about, and as OK! previously reported, he even sued a publication for hurting his reputation.
'UNDER THE WEATHER' & IN HIDING: RICHARD SIMMONS' DISAPPEARANCE IN HIS OWN WORDS
More details about Simmons' disappearance are emerging in the new documentary that speaks to people — like Somers — who knew him. Others interviewed include writer Bruce Vilanch as well as Leslie Wilshire, who was Simmons' costume designer for a long time.
