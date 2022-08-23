Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

The workout guru, 74, suddenly stopped teaching at his studio in 2014 and hasn't made many public appearances since then.

In 2017, he reached out to his fans after being hospitalized for stomach problems. "Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes," he said.

However, he reappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic to re-release workout videos on his YouTube channel. His channel, which has 38,000 followers as of August 2022, is now regularly updated with re-releases of his older exercise routines.