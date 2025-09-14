Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Cleavage in Plunging Swimsuit While Celebrating Her Birthday With Friends: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is another year older — and hotter! The Eden actress took a birthday trip with friends to celebrate her 28th birthday on September 12. Sweeney shared a glimpse into her vacation via Instagram, where fans couldn’t help but fawn over her drool-worthy pics.

Sydney Sweeney Celebrates 28th Birthday in Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram The actress turned 28 years old on September 12.

The Hollywood starlet served up stunning looks in her 17-photo carousel, which featured her in a plunging black swimsuit. Sweeney stood on top of a rock in the middle of a lake as her friend captured the ethereal image. Behind her was a scene straight out of the movies, as the landscape was just as breathtaking as she. Sweeney rocked the same cleavage-baring swimsuit in several photos, including a few images of her and her girlfriends on a boat.

Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Gold Bikini

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney sizzled in a gold bikini.

The Euphoria star’s luggage must have been packed full with swimwear, because she sizzled in multiple bikinis. One of which, a shimmering gold two-piece, she paired with a cowgirl hat as she posed with her butt angled toward the camera. Sweeney also wore a white one-piece for another day on the water. She and her friends docked their boat at one point to jump into the lake from a cliff.

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Waterskiing Skills

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram The actress showed off her waterskiing skills.

The Anyone But You actress even showed off her athleticism as she waterskied like a professional! When she was done gliding on top of the water, she let go of the handlebar connected to the boat’s rope, throwing her arms up in the air like she just defeated an opponent in the ring during her forthcoming Christy biopic, where she plays the role of legendary boxer Christy Martin.

'He's Loving Spending Time With Her'

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be dating former music manager Scooter Braun.