OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sydney Sweeney
PHOTOS

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Cleavage in Plunging Swimsuit While Celebrating Her Birthday With Friends: Photos

photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney celebrated her birthday looking better than ever!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is another year older — and hotter!

The Eden actress took a birthday trip with friends to celebrate her 28th birthday on September 12. Sweeney shared a glimpse into her vacation via Instagram, where fans couldn’t help but fawn over her drool-worthy pics.

Sydney Sweeney Celebrates 28th Birthday in Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit

photo of The actress turned 28 years old on September 12
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress turned 28 years old on September 12.

The Hollywood starlet served up stunning looks in her 17-photo carousel, which featured her in a plunging black swimsuit. Sweeney stood on top of a rock in the middle of a lake as her friend captured the ethereal image. Behind her was a scene straight out of the movies, as the landscape was just as breathtaking as she.

Sweeney rocked the same cleavage-baring swimsuit in several photos, including a few images of her and her girlfriends on a boat.

Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Gold Bikini

photo of Sydney Sweeney sizzled in a gold bikini
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney sizzled in a gold bikini.

The Euphoria star’s luggage must have been packed full with swimwear, because she sizzled in multiple bikinis. One of which, a shimmering gold two-piece, she paired with a cowgirl hat as she posed with her butt angled toward the camera.

Sweeney also wore a white one-piece for another day on the water. She and her friends docked their boat at one point to jump into the lake from a cliff.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Waterskiing Skills

photo of The actress showed off her waterskiing skills
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress showed off her waterskiing skills.

The Anyone But You actress even showed off her athleticism as she waterskied like a professional! When she was done gliding on top of the water, she let go of the handlebar connected to the boat’s rope, throwing her arms up in the air like she just defeated an opponent in the ring during her forthcoming Christy biopic, where she plays the role of legendary boxer Christy Martin.

'He's Loving Spending Time With Her'

photo of Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be dating former music manager Scooter Braun
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be dating former music manager Scooter Braun.

Although close friends surrounded her for her birthday celebrations, Sweeney didn’t share images of her rumored boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

The actress and Braun spent Labor Day weekend in Lake Tahoe after hitting it off in June at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy. “He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go,” a source said of Braun and Sweeney.

Another insider dished on the alleged couple, “They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding. Syd was intrigued — Scooter’s a charmer. He’s confident but also sweet and very attentive. He’s not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention.”

