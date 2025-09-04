NEWS Sydney Sweeney Vacationed With 'Very Attentive' Scooter Braun in Lake Tahoe Over Labor Day Weekend as Alleged Romance Heats Up Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun took their alleged relationship to the next level with a trip to Lake Tahoe, an insider dished. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

New details were just revealed about Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's alleged relationship. In a Wednesday, September 3, report, insiders shared that the duo got cozy during Labor Day Weekend in Lake Tahoe, Calif. The actress, 27, and former music manager, 44, took in the scenic sights as they "continue[d] to get to know one another."

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Dating?

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney spent time together in Venice.

"He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," a source said of Braun. Although things are still casual, the budding couple has reportedly been seeing each other since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian wedding in June. "They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding," another insider dished. "Syd was intrigued — Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive. He's not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention."

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney reportedly still wants to be single.

Even though sparks flew between the celebs, Sweeney is "not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship" right now. "She's been clear about her goals for this year — it's all about her career," the source said of the Euphoria star, who split from ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino in March. "She's ambitious and very focused. She wants to make the most of every work opportunity that comes her way."

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Past Relationships

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun was previously married for eight years.

Before the TV star, the entrepreneur was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022. The exes share three children: Jagger, 9, Levi, 7, and Hart, 5. On Tuesday, September 2, another report claimed Sweeney and Braun were "casually hooking up." "Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard," one insider claimed.

Sydney Sweeney's Public Split from Jonathan Davino

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.