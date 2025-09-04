or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Vacationed With 'Very Attentive' Scooter Braun in Lake Tahoe Over Labor Day Weekend as Alleged Romance Heats Up

Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun took their alleged relationship to the next level with a trip to Lake Tahoe, an insider dished.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

New details were just revealed about Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's alleged relationship.

In a Wednesday, September 3, report, insiders shared that the duo got cozy during Labor Day Weekend in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

The actress, 27, and former music manager, 44, took in the scenic sights as they "continue[d] to get to know one another."

Article continues below advertisement

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Dating?

Source: @people/TikTok

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney spent time together in Venice.

"He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," a source said of Braun.

Although things are still casual, the budding couple has reportedly been seeing each other since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian wedding in June.

"They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding," another insider dished. "Syd was intrigued — Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive. He's not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sydney Sweeney reportedly still wants to be single.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney reportedly still wants to be single.

Even though sparks flew between the celebs, Sweeney is "not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship" right now.

"She's been clear about her goals for this year — it's all about her career," the source said of the Euphoria star, who split from ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino in March. "She's ambitious and very focused. She wants to make the most of every work opportunity that comes her way."

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Past Relationships

Image of Scooter Braun was previously married for 8 years.
Source: MEGA

Scooter Braun was previously married for eight years.

Before the TV star, the entrepreneur was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022. The exes share three children: Jagger, 9, Levi, 7, and Hart, 5.

On Tuesday, September 2, another report claimed Sweeney and Braun were "casually hooking up."

"Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard," one insider claimed.

Sydney Sweeney's Public Split from Jonathan Davino

Image of Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Although Sweeney didn't confirm her breakup with Davino until March, the former fiancés reportedly separated in January.

"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," a source revealed. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."

Another insider doubled down on recent claims that Sweeney wants to enjoy life as a single woman.

"She is not looking to get right into another serious relationship. She has not enjoyed any time being single since her career exploded," the source said. "She also has her plate completely full with work right now and doesn't have time for anything heavy."

On Friday, August 15, the White Lotus alum embraced her single status during a wild night out at a bar with several men. The group took shots, sang karaoke and danced together.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.