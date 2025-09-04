Sydney Sweeney Vacationed With 'Very Attentive' Scooter Braun in Lake Tahoe Over Labor Day Weekend as Alleged Romance Heats Up
New details were just revealed about Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's alleged relationship.
In a Wednesday, September 3, report, insiders shared that the duo got cozy during Labor Day Weekend in Lake Tahoe, Calif.
The actress, 27, and former music manager, 44, took in the scenic sights as they "continue[d] to get to know one another."
Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Dating?
"He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," a source said of Braun.
Although things are still casual, the budding couple has reportedly been seeing each other since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian wedding in June.
"They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding," another insider dished. "Syd was intrigued — Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive. He's not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention."
Even though sparks flew between the celebs, Sweeney is "not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship" right now.
"She's been clear about her goals for this year — it's all about her career," the source said of the Euphoria star, who split from ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino in March. "She's ambitious and very focused. She wants to make the most of every work opportunity that comes her way."
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Past Relationships
Before the TV star, the entrepreneur was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022. The exes share three children: Jagger, 9, Levi, 7, and Hart, 5.
On Tuesday, September 2, another report claimed Sweeney and Braun were "casually hooking up."
"Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard," one insider claimed.
Sydney Sweeney's Public Split from Jonathan Davino
Although Sweeney didn't confirm her breakup with Davino until March, the former fiancés reportedly separated in January.
"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," a source revealed. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
Another insider doubled down on recent claims that Sweeney wants to enjoy life as a single woman.
"She is not looking to get right into another serious relationship. She has not enjoyed any time being single since her career exploded," the source said. "She also has her plate completely full with work right now and doesn't have time for anything heavy."
On Friday, August 15, the White Lotus alum embraced her single status during a wild night out at a bar with several men. The group took shots, sang karaoke and danced together.