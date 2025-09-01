Are Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney Dating? Everything to Know After Video of Their Italy Outing Resurfaces
Resurfaced Video of Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney Fueled Dating Rumors
Is a summer romance unfolding between Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney?
A recently resurfaced TikTok video captured the record executive and Euphoria actress enjoying a stroll together in Venice, Italy, before Jeff Bezos and Láuren Sanchez's $50 million wedding in June. The clip, which has since sparked dating rumors, showed Braun looking at his phone before speaking to Sweeney as she approached him.
Model Amélie Tremblay was also in the frame.
"This is when I spotted Sydney Sweeney & @Amélie Tremblay and @Scooter Braun In Venice for Jeff Bezos and @LaurenSánchezBezos Wedding Saturday Afternoon," the caption read.
A Report Claimed Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney Are Dating
Amid gossip about Braun and Sweeney's relationship, a source claimed to Star Magazine that the 44-year-old father-of-three told his closest friends he and The White Lotus actress are dating. However, he allegedly asked them to "keep it hush-hush for now."
Neither Scooter Braun Nor Sydney Sweeney Has Directly Confirmed the Relationship
As of press time, Braun and Sweeney have yet to comment on the dating rumors.
The buzz began making the rounds after the Anyone But You actress fueled similar rumors with Orlando Bloom after they were also spotted strolling around Venice the same month. Sources "with direct knowledge" told TMZ Sweeney was "very much single" at the time, despite "swirling speculation."
Are Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney Both Currently Single?
Both Braun and Sweeney are currently single.
The Immaculate star previously dated Jonathan Davino. They got engaged in March 2022 but called it quits three years later.
"She didn't feel right about it," a source said of Sweeney. "She is in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now."
Meanwhile, Braun was married to Yael Cohen, with whom he has three children, from 2014 to 2022.