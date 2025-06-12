Sydney Sweeney Doesn't 'Get Nervous' Posing Nude: It's a 'Very Powerful Thing'

Sweeney doubled down on how comfortable she feels baring her body on screen when reflecting on Euphoria in 2022 as well.

"I think it’s important to the storyline and the character," she declared to an outlet. "There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. [My character] Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her."

She praised the director, Sam Levinson, for creating a safe space for her on set.

"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with," Sweeney said.