Sydney Sweeney Doesn't 'Get Nervous' Posing Nude: It's a 'Very Powerful Thing'
Sydney Sweeney is proud to pose nude.
The Euphoria star, 27, opened up about why stripping naked for the HBO series doesn't bother her.
"I don’t get nervous," she expressed in a Monday, June 9, interview. "I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. And I’m telling my character’s story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done."
Sweeney doubled down on how comfortable she feels baring her body on screen when reflecting on Euphoria in 2022 as well.
"I think it’s important to the storyline and the character," she declared to an outlet. "There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. [My character] Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her."
She praised the director, Sam Levinson, for creating a safe space for her on set.
"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with," Sweeney said.
Sydney Sweeney Gained 30 Pounds to Play Christy Martin
The Echo Valley actress is confident showing off her body in any onscreen role, including for her upcoming portrayal of boxer Christy Martin. Sweeney gained 30 pounds to accurately depict the strong athlete, a dramatic transformation she has been transparent about online.
"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," she told a magazine. "My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My b---- got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."
An October 2024 Instagram carousel showed Sweeney behind the scenes of the film, flexing her muscles in a red tank top and brunette wig with bangs.
"Over the past few months, I've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon," she wrote.