or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Doesn't 'Get Nervous' Posing Nude: It's a 'Very Powerful Thing'

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has no plans of putting clothes back on for 'Euphoria.'

By:

June 12 2025, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is proud to pose nude.

The Euphoria star, 27, opened up about why stripping naked for the HBO series doesn't bother her.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney's Thoughts on Going Naked for TV

sydney sweeney doesnt get nervous posing nude
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney doesn't mind acting nude.

"I don’t get nervous," she expressed in a Monday, June 9, interview. "I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. And I’m telling my character’s story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done."

Article continues below advertisement

sydney sweeney doesnt get nervous posing nude
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney stripped naked on 'Euphoria.'

Sweeney doubled down on how comfortable she feels baring her body on screen when reflecting on Euphoria in 2022 as well.

"I think it’s important to the storyline and the character," she declared to an outlet. "There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. [My character] Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her."

She praised the director, Sam Levinson, for creating a safe space for her on set.

"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with," Sweeney said.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Gained 30 Pounds to Play Christy Martin

sydney sweeney boxing biopic prep
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney gained 30 pounds to play Christy Martin.

The Echo Valley actress is confident showing off her body in any onscreen role, including for her upcoming portrayal of boxer Christy Martin. Sweeney gained 30 pounds to accurately depict the strong athlete, a dramatic transformation she has been transparent about online.

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," she told a magazine. "My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My b---- got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."

sydney sweeney doesnt get nervous posing nude
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney stars in an upcoming Christy Martin biopic.

An October 2024 Instagram carousel showed Sweeney behind the scenes of the film, flexing her muscles in a red tank top and brunette wig with bangs.

"Over the past few months, I've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon," she wrote.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.