Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Gained 30 Pounds to Play Christy Martin in Biopic: 'My B---- Got Bigger and My Butt Got Huge'

sydney sweeney boxer body transformation
Source: MEGA; @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney revealed she gained 30 pounds in order to play boxing icon Christy Martin in a new biopic.

By:

June 10 2025, Published 7:51 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is keeping it real about the major changes she went through for her newest role.

The Euphoria star is stepping into the ring — literally — to portray legendary boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. Martin, who rose to fame in the ’90s, helped put female boxing on the map, even landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated and fighting on Mike Tyson’s undercard.

To get into fighter shape, Sweeney said the transformation was intense from the jump.

sweeney fitness training new movie role
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney trained intensely in order to play Christy Martin in a new boxing biopic.

“I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight-trained again at night for an hour,” she told a magazine.

“My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My b---- got bigger. And my b--- got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong,” she added.

sweeney christy martin biopic
Source: NETFLIX

The film is still untitled, but writer David Michôd praised Sydney Sweeney's dedication to the role.

Despite the drastic change, Sweeney said she absolutely "loved it."

“I like the feeling of transforming,” she gushed.

The blonde babe also gave fans a glimpse of her look for the film in a recent Instagram post, writing, “Over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon.”

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram
Along with the caption, she posted a pic wearing a brunette mullet wig and brown contact lenses as she flexed her toned body.

This role marks a major shift for Sweeney, who’s often been sexualized for her physical appearance — especially while appearing on Euphoria.

In past interviews, she opened up about being body-shamed and how it affected her self-image early on. At one point, she used oversized sweatshirts to hide her chest.

sydney sweeney boxing biopic prep
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress gained 30 pounds and changed clothing sizes during her prep for the film.

“I went through that process of covering my body up at such a young age, but once I became more confident with myself, [it changed]. I want to show girls that it’s amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have,” she told Glamour. “Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.”

Sweeney's confidence didn’t happen overnight, though.

“One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’ I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have,” she said. “That’s s--- and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

sydney sweeney christy martin weight gain
Source: MEGA

The 'Euphoria' star said she 'loved' the transformation and felt powerful.

As for the film, it doesn’t have a title yet, but co-writer David Michôd is already singing Sweeney’s praises.

He described the movie as a “wild mix of inspiring underdog sports-world story and personal saga.”

“Sydney trained her b--- off to play the part. The beauty of Sydney is that she turned up to work every day with her tail wagging, ready to go. No matter how tough it was, she was like a ray of sunshine,” Michôd shared.

W Magazine interviewed Sweeney.

