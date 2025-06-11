or
Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Cleavage at 'Echo Valley' Premiere Alongside Younger Brother Trent: Photos

Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Trent Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney teased her cleavage as she floated down the carpet in a fairylike gown.

By:

June 11 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney brought an unexpected date to the London premiere of Echo Valley.

The actress, 27, dazzled in a cleavage-baring, icy blue gown while walking the carpet alongside her younger brother, Trent, on Tuesday, June 10.

Sydney Sweeney's 'Echo Valley' Premiere Look

sydney sweeney shows off cleavage echo valley premiere brother trent photos
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a blue chiffon gown.

Sweeney stunned in a custom chiffon dress by Miu Miu, featuring a criss-cross halter neckline and cutout in the center of her chest. The light blue design cascaded behind her as she shone in diamonds from London-based jewelry designer David Morris. She wore her hair in a princess-like half-up, half-down style.

The Euphoria star's rarely-seen brother, Trent, joined her for photos on the carpet. He juxtaposed his sister's ethereal ensemble, donning a black leather blazer, T-shirt, trousers and sunglasses.

sydney sweeney shows off cleavage echo valley premiere brother trent photos
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney walked the carpet with her younger brother, Trent.

The Sweeneys later attended an after-party at London's BFI Southbank. While Trent wore the same outfit, Sydney switched into another Miu Miu design: a long, champagne-colored, satin slip dress with floral embellishments at the bust.

Sydney depicts one side of a complex mother-daughter relationship with Julianne Moore in the new thriller, which was released on Apple TV+ on June 6. The blonde beauty plays Claire, a young woman who arrives at her mom's home covered in blood and get involved in an intense crime scheme.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Gains 30 Pounds for Boxing Biopic

sydney sweeney boxing biopic prep
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney gained 30 pounds to play Christy Martin.

Aside from Echo Valley, Sydney portrays boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. She recently spoke out about what it was like gaining 30 pounds to embody the muscular athlete.

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," she told a magazine. "My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My b---- got bigger. And my b--- got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."

sydney sweeney shows off cleavage echo valley premiere brother trent photos
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney stars in 'Echo Valley.'

Sydney gave a sneak peek at her transformation in an October 2024 Instagram carousel from the set of the movie. She wore a brunette wig and loose-fitting red tank top as she flexed her muscles behind-the-scenes.

"Over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon," she wrote.

