Aside from Echo Valley, Sydney portrays boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. She recently spoke out about what it was like gaining 30 pounds to embody the muscular athlete.

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," she told a magazine. "My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My b---- got bigger. And my b--- got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."