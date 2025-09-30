Sydney Sweeney Fans Go Nuts Over Ashton Kutcher's Cameo at Her Space-Themed Birthday Party: 'Why Is He There?'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @likethejetsons/Instagram Sydney Sweeney had a lot of famous pals at her party.

The 12th photo in the carousel had fans in a tizzy once they saw the actor, who is married to Mila Kunis. "Lmao is that Ashton Kutcher?" one person asked, while another said, "It’s Ashton Kutcher on slide 12 for me." A third person added, "No [because] why is Ashton Kutcher there?"

Source: @likethejetsons/Instagram Sydney Sweeney posted some fun photos on social media.

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty captioned photos from the fun event, writing, "welcome to planet syd 👽🛸🚀." In the pictures, the starlet sported a silver dress — the same one Britney Spears was photographed in nearly two decades ago. Of course, fans loved her outfit. One person wrote, "I NEED your dress! Omg ✨✨✨✨ Happy Birthday, gorgeous!!!" while another said, "STOPPPPPPP you look like a DREAM. BEAM ME UPPPPP 🛸🛸🛸🚀🚀🚀🪐🪐🪐." A third person added, "ur perfect 🥺🥺."

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is seeing Scooter Braun.

Sweeney recently made headlines for holding hands at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles with her new man Scooter Braun. They were joined by Sweeney's mother, Lisa, and father, Steven, as five private security guards and VIP tour guides escorted them. The executive, 44, wore a gray sweatshirt alongside Sydney, who kept it casual in a pair of jeans. "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider dished. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged.