OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sydney Sweeney
NEWS

Sydney Sweeney Fans Go Nuts Over Ashton Kutcher's Cameo at Her Space-Themed Birthday Party: 'Why Is He There?'

photo of Ashton Kutcher, Sydney Sweeney.
Source: MEGA; @likethejetsons/Instagram

Ashton Kutcher was seen at Sydney Sweeney's birthday party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Unlikely friends?

Sydney Sweeney celebrated her 28th birthday with her famous friends, including Glen Powell, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo and Sexyy Red, but people couldn't get over Ashton Kutcher being present for the festivities.

On Monday, September 29, the Euphoria star shared photos from the night.

image of Sydney Sweeney had a lot of famous pals at her party.
Source: @likethejetsons/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney had a lot of famous pals at her party.

The 12th photo in the carousel had fans in a tizzy once they saw the actor, who is married to Mila Kunis.

"Lmao is that Ashton Kutcher?" one person asked, while another said, "It’s Ashton Kutcher on slide 12 for me."

A third person added, "No [because] why is Ashton Kutcher there?"

image of Sydney Sweeney posted some fun photos on social media.
Source: @likethejetsons/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney posted some fun photos on social media.

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty captioned photos from the fun event, writing, "welcome to planet syd 👽🛸🚀."

In the pictures, the starlet sported a silver dress — the same one Britney Spears was photographed in nearly two decades ago.

Of course, fans loved her outfit. One person wrote, "I NEED your dress! Omg ✨✨✨✨ Happy Birthday, gorgeous!!!" while another said, "STOPPPPPPP you look like a DREAM. BEAM ME UPPPPP 🛸🛸🛸🚀🚀🚀🪐🪐🪐."

A third person added, "ur perfect 🥺🥺."

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

image of Sydney Sweeney is seeing Scooter Braun.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is seeing Scooter Braun.

Sweeney recently made headlines for holding hands at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles with her new man Scooter Braun. They were joined by Sweeney's mother, Lisa, and father, Steven, as five private security guards and VIP tour guides escorted them.

The executive, 44, wore a gray sweatshirt alongside Sydney, who kept it casual in a pair of jeans.

"They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider dished. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

image of Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged.

Sydney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino, but they called it off.

“I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it,” she previously said of being single.

