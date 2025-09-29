Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Get Handsy During Outing With the Actress' Parents as 'Hot and Heavy' Romance Takes Off

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney just confirmed her romance with Scooter Braun after months of speculation. The couple hard-launched their connection as they held hands during a date at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. They were joined by Sweeney's mother, Lisa, and father, Steven, as five private security guards and VIP tour guides escorted them.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are allegedly dating.

The Euphoria star, 28, and record executive, 44, matched in gray sweatshirts and baseball caps while attending the seasonal event. Sydney kept things casual in a pair of jeans and wore her hair in two braids. Scooter also flew under the radar in navy shorts, platform green sneakers and Alo socks. He was photographed smiling and laughing beside Lisa, who maintained good eye contact and seemed to be holding onto his every word. "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider dished. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants." The duo reportedly grabbed dinner at Buca di Beppo in Universal's Citywalk before enjoying the theme park.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun spent Labor Day weekend together.

Sydney and Scooter's recent date comes just a few days after they were spotted having an intimate dinner at Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday, September 24. "Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are 1,000 percent dating," celeb gossip account Deux Moi wrote on a paparazzi photo of the alleged couple seated across from each other.

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Earlier in September, they spent Labor Day Weekend together in Lake Tahoe, Calif., as they "continue[d] to get to know one another." "He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," a source said of Scooter.

When Did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen Braun.