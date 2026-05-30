Sydney Sweeney Goes Bold in 'Euphoria' Episode Featuring Richard Gere's Son

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The latest episode of Euphoria, Season 3, Episode 7, has stirred significant buzz among viewers. Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, takes center stage in a provocative scene with Homer Gere, son of Hollywood stars Richard Gere and Carey Lowell.

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Source: MEGA The episode quickly sparked online conversations due to its explicit scenes and dramatic twists.

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In this episode, aired on Sunday, May 24, night, Cassie embarks on an intimate relationship with Homer’s character, Dylan Reid, after being encouraged by her friend Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie. Maddy convinces Cassie to pursue Dylan in an effort to regain her social media followers after deleting her OnlyFans account.

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Source: MEGA Homer Gere’s television debut drew extra attention because of his famous Hollywood family background.

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Following a date, the chemistry between Cassie and Dylan escalates quickly. They engage in a passionate encounter that leads to some wild moments, such as breaking a bed and knocking over a painting. Cassie, taking a bold step, steals Dylan's phone and posts a risqué photo of them in bed, captioning it, “World’s greatest f--- @itsjustmecassie.” The post goes viral, a twist that adds to the drama surrounding Cassie’s character arc.

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Source: MEGA Cassie’s storyline continues to divide viewers as the series pushes its characters into darker territory.

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This episode marks Homer’s first major television role, and he shared his thoughts on the guidance he receives from his father during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He stated, “It’s not necessarily related to like the craft, but more like, ‘How do you carry yourself? How do you make this work in a positive way?’”

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Source: YouTube/@EntertainmentTonight

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The episode also features a shocking storyline involving Jacob Elordi's character, Nate Jacobs, who faces an unexpected death after being buried alive by gangster Naz. Jacob described his death scene as a “cool way to go,” reflecting on Nate's complex character journey throughout the series.

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney has consistently defended the show’s provocative material as part of authentic storytelling.