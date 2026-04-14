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Sydney Sweeney Wears Tight Corset as She Shows Off Her Provocative Dog Costume From 'Euphoria': Photo

sydney sweeney corset dog costume euphoria
Source: MEGA; syrn/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a corset inspired by her 'Euphoria' character from her SYRN lingerie brand.

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April 14 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney is turning up the heat once again — and this time, she’s having a little fun with it.

The actress took to social media to share a striking mirror selfie, rocking a tight brown corset that hugged her figure and instantly caught fans’ attention. The look gave a subtle nod to her Euphoria character, Cassie, with playful, dog-themed details woven into the outfit.

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image of Sydney Sweeney shared a mirror selfie in a tight corset.
Source: syrn/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney shared a mirror selfie in a tight corset.

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In the snap, Sweeney stood in what looked like a dressing room, casually taking a selfie while showing off the curve-hugging ensemble, which is from her SYRN lingerie brand. She kept things simple but effective, letting the structured corset do most of the talking.

The sleek design highlighted her silhouette, while her soft glam makeup and voluminous hair added an extra layer of polish.

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Source: syrn/Instagram
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“@Cassie, we might know someone who can help with that… 🐶🤎,” Sweeney’s lingerie business account SYRN penned in the post’s caption.

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Fans wasted no time reacting to the look.

“Sydney is so beautiful😍😍,” one wrote.

Another added, “The most impactful and stylish collaboration 🤎🐶.”

“Cassie wearing SYRN? Yes pls❣️ Euphoria × SYRN , the collab we didn't know we needed,” a third chimed in.

“Omg just bought this corset not realizing it’s the one from the show 😮,” a fourth penned.

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image of The look was inspired by her 'Euphoria' character, Cassie.
Source: MEGA

The look was inspired by her 'Euphoria' character, Cassie.

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The buzz around the post comes as Sweeney continues to expand her business empire beyond acting.

Insiders told OK! that the star is setting her sights on becoming one of Hollywood’s next billionaire names after reportedly feeling “frozen out” of certain opportunities in the industry.

Her lingerie label, SYRN, has already made a strong impression, selling out within minutes of its launch and quickly expanding into Europe with a reported $35 million investment backing the brand.

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Sweeney has also been spending time across major cities like London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona and Lisbon, fueling speculation that her ambitions now stretch far beyond film.

One source explained, "If you really look at the direction Syd is taking, it is very clear she is positioning herself as a one-woman brand in the fullest sense. The lingerie line is not just another project – it is the foundation of a much bigger strategy."

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image of The actress' lingerie brand SYRN sold out within minutes of launch.
Source: MEGA

The actress' lingerie brand SYRN sold out within minutes of launch.

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The insider continued, "She is deliberately shifting the focus away from being just an actress and toward building a self-sustaining empire where her name, image and business ventures are all interconnected. In her mind, this is about longevity and control – creating something that extends well beyond the limits of a traditional Hollywood career."

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image of A source spilled that Sydney Sweeney is focusing on building a business empire beyond acting.
Source: MEGA

A source spilled that Sydney Sweeney is focusing on building a business empire beyond acting.

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There’s growing chatter about her long-term vision.

"Behind the scenes, people are saying she feels she has been frozen out of Hollywood in certain respects, and instead of fighting that system, she is building something entirely her own. This is about turning that perception into power," another source shared.

A separate insider added, "The sheer amount of time, focus and capital she is investing into Syrn makes it obvious that Sydney's priorities have shifted. There is a sense she no longer sees Hollywood as the central pillar of her career, but rather as one piece of a much larger puzzle."

Sweeney officially launched her lingerie brand, SYRN, on January 28.

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