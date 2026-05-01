Sydney Sweeney Hard Launches Scooter Braun Romance as She Stuns in See-Through Bodysuit: See the PDA-Filled Photos

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's romance only continues to heat up with a flurry of PDA-filled Instagram photos. "Cowboy kind of weekend," the Euphoria actress, 28, captioned a festive set of snaps on Friday, May 1, taken at California's Stagecoach festival.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Went IG Official

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Stagecoach marked the first time Sydney Sweeney shared PDA-filled photos with Scooter Braun on her Instagram's main feed.

The carousel of photos kicked off with the couple posing among a large festival crowd, with Braun, 44, pulling Sweeney in at the waist while also lifting her leg in a playful embrace. The Housemaid actress layered trendy denim overalls over a white, lacy plunging bodysuit, finishing the look with round sunglasses and brown knee-high cowboy boots. Braun matched the White Lotus star's western theme, wearing a dark blue jacket, white T-shirt and light wash denim jeans.

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Sydney Sweeney Shared Several PDA-Filled Photos

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney could be seen sitting on Scooter Braun's shoulders while at Stagecoach.

Sweeney shared several snaps from their weekend at the country music festival, where the actress hosted a karaoke pop-up bar to promote her clothing brand, SYRN. One candid photo captured Sweeney sitting on Braun's shoulders among thousands of festivalgoers as she raised her arms in excitement. The loved-up photos only continued, with Braun carrying Sweeney like a newlywed bride as she beamed back at him.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Sparked Romance Last Year

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun reportedly started dating in September 2025.

The photos marked the first time Sweeney has shared photos of the entrepreneur on her Instagram feed. The pair were first romantically linked in September 2025, after reportedly meeting a few months earlier at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy. "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," a source told a news outlet at the time. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in l---. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

Sydney Sweeney Ended Engagement in January 2025

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Prior to her romance with Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino.