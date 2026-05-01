Sydney Sweeney Hard Launches Scooter Braun Romance as She Stuns in See-Through Bodysuit: See the PDA-Filled Photos
May 1 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's romance only continues to heat up with a flurry of PDA-filled Instagram photos.
"Cowboy kind of weekend," the Euphoria actress, 28, captioned a festive set of snaps on Friday, May 1, taken at California's Stagecoach festival.
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Went IG Official
The carousel of photos kicked off with the couple posing among a large festival crowd, with Braun, 44, pulling Sweeney in at the waist while also lifting her leg in a playful embrace.
The Housemaid actress layered trendy denim overalls over a white, lacy plunging bodysuit, finishing the look with round sunglasses and brown knee-high cowboy boots.
Braun matched the White Lotus star's western theme, wearing a dark blue jacket, white T-shirt and light wash denim jeans.
Sydney Sweeney Shared Several PDA-Filled Photos
Sweeney shared several snaps from their weekend at the country music festival, where the actress hosted a karaoke pop-up bar to promote her clothing brand, SYRN.
One candid photo captured Sweeney sitting on Braun's shoulders among thousands of festivalgoers as she raised her arms in excitement.
The loved-up photos only continued, with Braun carrying Sweeney like a newlywed bride as she beamed back at him.
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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Sparked Romance Last Year
The photos marked the first time Sweeney has shared photos of the entrepreneur on her Instagram feed.
The pair were first romantically linked in September 2025, after reportedly meeting a few months earlier at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy.
"They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," a source told a news outlet at the time. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in l---. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."
Sydney Sweeney Ended Engagement in January 2025
The romance marks Sweeney's first public romance since splitting from Jonathan Davino in January 2025 after nearly seven years of dating.
"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," an insider said of the split to a news outlet. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."