7 Things to Know About Sydney Sweeney's Movie 'Christy': Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

What Is 'Christy' About?

Source: Black Bear/YouTube 'Christy' follows the life of former boxer Christy Martin.

Christy Martin's life and legacy take the spotlight in the Sydney Sweeney-led film Christy. The upcoming sports drama follows the life of the Coal Miner's Daughter, who embarked on a boxing career while juggling personal issues outside the ring. The official synopsis reads, "Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster)." "But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it — confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death," it adds. "Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin's story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one's life."

Who Is Directing 'Christy'?

Source: MEGA The director previously worked on 'Animal Kingdom' and 'The Rover.'

David Michôd, who is known for directing Animal Kingdom and The Rover, helms Christy. In an interview with Deadline, the filmmaker teased that the upcoming film "is about Christy as a young g—woman in small-town West Virginia in the 1990s." "She came from a relatively conservative family and wasn't allowed to be who she was, so she used boxing as a vehicle to express herself and her rage. She had to make some dangerous and fundamental compromises in her life, the most important of which was marrying an incredibly dangerous man," Michôd continued.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Christy'?

Source: Black Bear/YouTube Sydney Sweeney leads the cast of 'Christy.'

In addition to Sweeney and Foster, the cast of Christy includes Merritt Wever, Ethan Embry, Katy O'Brian, Chad L. Coleman and Tony Cavalero, among others.

How Did Sydney Sweeney Transform for Her Role in 'Christy'?

Source: Black Bear/YouTube Sydney Sweeney underwent a jaw-dropping transformation to portray the boxer in the film.

Sweeney shared the first glimpse of her transformation in an October 2024 post, showing her flaunting her weight gain and muscular arms. Speaking in a June interview with W Magazine, Sweeney revealed how she was able to gain 30 pounds and recreate Martin's physique by training for more than three months. "I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," she shared. "My body was completely different. But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong." As a result, she began wearing a size 27 instead of her usual size 23. She also noted her chest and backside had gotten bigger, which was "crazy."

Is There a Trailer for 'Christy'?

Source: Black Bear/YouTube Black Bear unveiled the official trailer before the film's release.

Black Bear Pictures posted the first official trailer for Christy on its YouTube channel, just days after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5.

When Did Filming Begin?

Source: Black Bear/YouTube 'Christy' secured its U.S. theatrical release via Black Bear.

In September 2024, multiple news outlets confirmed Christy had begun production in North Carolina. Two months later, Sweeney revealed they had finished filming the project. "I don't usually write a lot in my captions but this movie and experience I feel needs more than just a few words. We have wrapped filming Christy Martin's story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life," she wrote in a November 2024 post. Sweeney added, "Christy's journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal. There were moments on set where I'd glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I'd just become so emotional. Knowing what she's endured, what she's pushed through to be there in that moment — it made me want to cry." She also thanked the "incredible crew" in Charlotte, as well as the director and her castmates.

When Will 'Christy' Be Released?

Source: Black Bear/YouTube 'Christy' held its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.