Sydney Sweeney Smolders as Her Cleavage Nearly Busts Out of Dress on the Red Carpet: Photos

Sydney Sweeney turned heads at the premiere of the biopic Christy, a film in which she plays the role of legendary boxer Christy Martin. The actress smoldered as her cleavage nearly busted out of her strapless, light pink Erdem gown. The waist-cinching dress draped down to the floor as she posed for photos on the Toronto International Film Festival’s red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney Smolders on the Red Carpet

Source: mega Sydney Sweeney wore a gown from Erdem.

Sweeney styled her blonde locks in loose curls while opting for a soft glam look. As photojournalists snapped their pictures, she gazed in their direction with a sultry expression. In addition to starring in the film, Sweeney produced the flick through her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. In October 2024, she penned an Instagram post about taking on the role of Martin, writing, “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all.”

Sydney Sweeney Gains 30 Pounds for 'Christy' Biopic

Source: mega The actress gained 30 pounds for her role in 'Christy.'

Although she’s a modern-day s-- symbol in Hollywood, Sweeney transformed her body during filming, gaining a staggering 30 pounds to portray the character. In discussing her metamorphosis, the 27-year-old told a news outlet, “I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.” Sweeney added, “My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My b---- got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

'I Love Challenging Myself'

Source: mega Sydney Sweeney produced the biopic through her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

Despite previously taking on less taxing roles where she didn’t have to rigorously work to transform her body, Sweeney shared how playing the role of a professional boxer was actually in her wheelhouse. “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old,” she told another news outlet. “I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one. It’s physically and emotionally demanding. There’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

