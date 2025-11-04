Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Received 'Interesting DMs' From Boxers While Filming 'Christy' Amid Scooter Braun Romance
Nov. 4 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney has a lineup of stars ready to swoop her off her feet.
In a Tuesday, November 4, interview, the actress, 28, revealed that boxers slid into her DMs while she was filming the biopic Christy.
Sweeney's confession comes amid her alleged relationship with music executive Scooter Braun.
In Tuesday's interview, she considered leaving television and film behind to pursue a career in sports.
"There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, 'Should I give it all up and fight because I love this?'" she pondered. "Christy [Martin] said she’d sign me up. So, this isn’t as hypothetical as you actually think it is. Yeah, I’d totally do a charity bout, that’d be so sick."
However, she doesn't have a challenger to move forward with in the boxing match.
"Nobody’s offered to get me into the ring. I have gotten some interesting DMs from some boxers, though," Sweeney confessed.
Sydney Sweeney Rumored to Be Dating Scooter Braun
The blonde beauty was romantically linked to Braun after the duo was photographed getting handsy on several date nights. On Tuesday, October 28, they were spotted in the VIP section of Matt Rife’s comedy show at The Laugh Factory. The couple reportedly held hands on the table while drinking water and laughing along to jokes, including some about the TV star.
"She's at the pharmacy and her t----- are out – it’s wild," Rife teased her on stage about her topless Euphoria scenes. "For no reason."
Sweeney allegedly "doubled over" with laughter after hearing the comedian's jokes.
The celebs also enjoyed Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, Calif., with the White Lotus alum's parents, whom Braun first met during Labor Day Weekend in Lake Tahoe.
When Were Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Linked Romantically?
Dating rumors first sparked when Sweeney and Braun were spotted walking around Italy before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June.
"I can tell you that it’s very real and he’s very happy," a source close to Braun told a news outlet on October 4. "It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together."
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney's Rumored Romance Is 'Hot and Heavy'
Another insider dished to a news outlet, "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy. I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."