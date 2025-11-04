Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Received 'Interesting DMs' From Boxers While Filming 'Christy' Amid Scooter Braun Romance

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney has a lineup of stars ready to swoop her off her feet. In a Tuesday, November 4, interview, the actress, 28, revealed that boxers slid into her DMs while she was filming the biopic Christy. Sweeney's confession comes amid her alleged relationship with music executive Scooter Braun.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney stars in boxing biopic 'Christy.'

In Tuesday's interview, she considered leaving television and film behind to pursue a career in sports. "There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, 'Should I give it all up and fight because I love this?'" she pondered. "Christy [Martin] said she’d sign me up. So, this isn’t as hypothetical as you actually think it is. Yeah, I’d totally do a charity bout, that’d be so sick." However, she doesn't have a challenger to move forward with in the boxing match. "Nobody’s offered to get me into the ring. I have gotten some interesting DMs from some boxers, though," Sweeney confessed.

Sydney Sweeney Rumored to Be Dating Scooter Braun

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.

The blonde beauty was romantically linked to Braun after the duo was photographed getting handsy on several date nights. On Tuesday, October 28, they were spotted in the VIP section of Matt Rife’s comedy show at The Laugh Factory. The couple reportedly held hands on the table while drinking water and laughing along to jokes, including some about the TV star. "She's at the pharmacy and her t----- are out – it’s wild," Rife teased her on stage about her topless Euphoria scenes. "For no reason." Sweeney allegedly "doubled over" with laughter after hearing the comedian's jokes. The celebs also enjoyed Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, Calif., with the White Lotus alum's parents, whom Braun first met during Labor Day Weekend in Lake Tahoe.

When Were Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Linked Romantically?

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney enjoyed a date night.

Dating rumors first sparked when Sweeney and Braun were spotted walking around Italy before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June. "I can tell you that it’s very real and he’s very happy," a source close to Braun told a news outlet on October 4. "It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together."

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney's Rumored Romance Is 'Hot and Heavy'

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun is allegedly dating Sydney Sweeney.