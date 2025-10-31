Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Hold Hands on Rare Date Night at Comedy Show as She's Called Out for Her 'Topless' Scenes

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun stole the show while attending a comedy performance at The Laugh Factory. The Euphoria actress, 28, and businessman, 44, were spotted in the VIP section of Matt Rife’s sold-out standing-room-only show at the iconic Los Angeles club on Tuesday, October 28, a news outlet shared.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Were Spotted on Rare Date Night

Source: MEGA Comedians joked that Sydney Sweeney's b----- were 'always out' during 'Euphoria.'

The new A-list couple reportedly held hands under the table as they sipped on water, and laughed along to jokes – including a few about Sweeney’s Euphoria scenes. Jackson McQueen and Erik Giffin served as the evening’s openers, with McQueen mentioning Sweeney several times by name and called out her topless scenes on the teen drama.

Sydney Sweeney Was Called Out During Comedy Show

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was the center of a few jokes during the comedy show.

“She’s at the pharmacy and her t----- are out – it’s wild,” he said on stage. “For no reason.” Many audience members turned their heads to gauge the Housemaid actress’ reaction and she reportedly “doubled over” with laughter. Sweeney and Braun's relationship has seemingly been in the fast lane since they were first spotted walking around Italy early this summer, before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June. More recently, the pair spent Labor Day weekend together at Lake Tahoe, where Braun met Sweeney’s parents. Their romantic connection has only continued to blossom, as they were photographed holding hands while on a double date at a Halloween event in Los Angeles.

Scooter Braun Is 'Really Happy' With New Romance

Source: MEGA Sources close to Scooter Braun say that he is 'very happy.'

“I can tell you that it’s very real and he’s very happy,” a source close to Braun told a news outlet on October 4. “It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together." Meanwhile, a second source added, “He really, really likes her,” adding that they had “never” heard Braun express such affection for anyone before.

Sydney Sweeney Is Newly Single

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year.