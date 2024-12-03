Comedian Matt Rife Addresses Plastic Surgery Accusations and His Changing Face in New Memoir
Matt Rife addressed the swirling rumors about his changing appearance in his new memoir, Your Mom's Gonna Love Me.
In the tome, which debuted on Tuesday, December 3, the comedian denied claims he underwent plastic surgery, insisting his face looks different than it did a few years ago because of his "bizarrely stunted journey through puberty."
"Puberty, after taking its sweet time for more than 20 years, finally decided to hit me square in the face," he wrote, noting his mug became "wider" while his features grew "more prominent."
The star said he also grew a "few inches taller" during that time.
Rife, 29, admitted he's well aware of the online "conspiracies" about his looks and shamed cosmetic surgeons who publicly theorized what injections or procedures he could have undergone.
"Straight up — if you are an actual doctor actually going on TikTok to proclaim a guaranteed diagnosis about a dude you’ve never even met before, much less treated, how the h--- do you not lose your license?" he questioned. "Can the medical board please just issue an official certificate telling you to get a life? Something to help these people get their priorities straight, because they desperately need it."
The star backed up his claims by joking that he wouldn't go under the knife because comedians who aren't good-looking are more successful.
"As a comic, you’re supposed to make the audience like you, right? Well, who the f--- likes attractive people? No one!" he declared in the book. "If anything, as a comedian, it actually made s--- harder."
- 'I Felt So Ugly': Farrah Abraham Claims She Woke Up With Chin Implant She Didn't Ask For While Undergoing Nose Job — And It 'Screwed Up' Her Life
- Amy Schumer's Shocking Transformation: How the Star Has Changed Up Her Looks Over the Years
- Kylie Jenner, 27, Shows Off Her Curves in Black Workout Set After Sparking Rumors She Got a 'Mini Facelift': Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Wild 'n Out alum said his physical transformation didn't do anything to improve his mental health struggles.
"It turns out that pretty people are f----- up, too. Who knew?" he joked. "I’m in therapy. I’ve had multiple anxiety attacks. I struggle with clinical depression and I have complicated feelings about life, about my mom, about loneliness."
When Rife first announced his book over the summer, he said he was "excited to give fans a new medium to get to know me and my journey on a deeper, more personal level."
The work was described as one part memoir, one part "comedy special" and one part "first date."
The book also covers his upbringing in Ohio, his "brushes with failure" and more.
It's believed Rife is currently single after he split from Jessica Lord in July. He previously dated Kate Beckinsale, 51, from 2017 to 2018, a romance that spurred tons of headlines due to their age gap.