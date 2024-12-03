Comedian Matt Rife Addresses Plastic Surgery Accusations and His Changing Face in New Memoir

"Puberty, after taking its sweet time for more than 20 years, finally decided to hit me square in the face," he wrote, noting his mug became "wider" while his features grew "more prominent."

The star said he also grew a "few inches taller" during that time.

Rife, 29, admitted he's well aware of the online "conspiracies" about his looks and shamed cosmetic surgeons who publicly theorized what injections or procedures he could have undergone.