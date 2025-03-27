Sydney Sweeney Calls Off Wedding to Jonathan Davino Amid 'Major Issues' — But They Aren't 'Throwing in the Towel Yet': Source

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly called off her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The Madame Web actress and her businessman fiancé, Jonathan Davino , have reportedly hit a rough patch, putting their wedding plans on hold.

No wedding bells just yet for Sydney Sweeney .

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” the insider spilled. “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

The couple is allegedly reassessing their future together.

The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after dating since 2018, was set to tie the knot this spring.

But according to the insider, the wedding is officially off, and no future plans are being discussed.

“Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the source claimed.