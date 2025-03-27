Sydney Sweeney Calls Off Wedding to Jonathan Davino Amid 'Major Issues' — But They Aren't 'Throwing in the Towel Yet': Source
No wedding bells just yet for Sydney Sweeney.
The Madame Web actress and her businessman fiancé, Jonathan Davino, have reportedly hit a rough patch, putting their wedding plans on hold.
“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” the insider spilled. “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”
The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after dating since 2018, was set to tie the knot this spring.
But according to the insider, the wedding is officially off, and no future plans are being discussed.
“Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the source claimed.
Sweeney's hectic Hollywood career reportedly added to their relationship struggles.
“A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments,” the source explained. “She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”
“Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars,” the source added. “It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.”
Because of that, another insider said their relationship is “hanging in the balance” as they “reassess” whether to move forward with the wedding — or stay together at all.
Rumors began swirling when eagle-eyed fans spotted Sweeney quietly deleting a romantic Instagram photo with Davino from her New Year’s post. The now-missing snapshot showed the couple kissing while friends cheered in the background.
“The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite,” she had captioned the post.
Relationship drama aside, Sweeney has plenty on her plate.
She’s set to return to HBO’s Euphoria as Cassie Howard and was previously attached to the remake of Barbarella. She also wrapped filming a Christy Martin biopic and a thriller called The Housemaid alongside It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar.
She'll also portray Hollywood legend Kim Novak in Scandalous!, a film about Novak’s romance with Sammy Davis Jr.
Sweeney has always been open about her relentless work ethic, revealing that financial hardship shaped her ambition.
“I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that,” she once told Glamour. “That fear will always be instilled in me.”
She’s careful with her personal finances, adding, “I don’t just go and spend money.”
Us Weekly talked to the first source, while Daily Mail spoke to the second.