Sydney Sweeney Shows Some Cleavage in Low-Cut Dress Amid Rumors She and Fiancé Jonathan Davino 'Called Off' Their Wedding: Photos
Sydney Sweeney is staying active on social media despite rumored tension within her and fiancé Jonathan Davino's relationship.
On Friday, March 28, the Euphoria actress took to Instagram with a series of stunning photos of herself posing in a scenic, sandy setting while wearing a flattering mini dress.
For the gorgeous photoshoot, Sweeney donned a Christian Dior John Galliano pink off-the-shoulder logo mini dress from 2000 and a matching Christian Dior Pink Monogram Trotter Bucket Sun Hat.
The flattering design tightly hugged the blonde beauty's flawless figure — with the dress' plunging neckline putting Sweeney's cleavage on full display.
The Anyone But You actress also shared a breathtaking picture of herself showing off her backside in the same ensemble, though this time she stood inches away from waves that were calmly crashing on the shore.
Thousands of Sweeney's 24 million Instagram followers drooled over the 27-year-old in the comments section of her post — which notably had no caption as she let her eye-catching images do all of the talking.
"So so gorgeous," one fan gushed, as another admirer added, "cutest beach babe."
"Dior is very happy right now," a third social media user quipped in reference to Sweeney's head-to-toe designer outfit, while a fourth follower declared: "The most beautiful princess in the whole world."
A fifth fan noted: "Syd understood that no caption was needed for this post, the photos speak for themselves 🤍."
Sweeney's cutesy Instagram upload comes in the midst of swirling rumors her relationship with Davino could be coming to an end.
- Sydney Sweeney Deletes Photo Kissing Fiancé Jonathan Davino Amid Mounting Breakup Rumors
- Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Killer Bikini Body in Seductive Underwater Video as Rumors Mount She Split From Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Watch
- Sydney Sweeney Is All Smiles During Girls' Trip to Africa Amid Split Rumors: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now."
"They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it," the insider added. "Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress."
Sweeney's booming career is reportedly what's causing the most problems within their romance, as OK! previously reported.
"A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments," the confidante confessed. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
"Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars. It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan," the insider shared.
Meanwhile, another source admitted the longtime lovers "experienced a rough patch" in March 2024 amid Sweeney's "jam-packed filming schedule."
The insider explained how spending long periods of time apart was "hard for Jonathan to deal with because he can’t be everywhere with her."
"They made some compromises at the time and worked through it," the confidante shared, though Sweeney and Davino appeared to have since hit another roadblock in their relationship.