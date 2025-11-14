EXCLUSIVE New Hollywood Feud Erupts Between Two of the World's Brightest Leading Ladies — And It's All to Do With Donald Trump Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya are feuding over politics and Donald Trump, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya – once close costars on HBO's Euphoria – are locked in one of Hollywood's most bitter new feuds, and insiders claim it all stems from their starkly opposing views on Donald Trump. Sweeney, 28, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit drama, has reportedly angered her former friend Zendaya, 29, by embracing her Republican leanings and refusing to distance herself from Trump's endorsement of her controversial American Eagle ad campaign. The fallout has become so serious that the pair are now refusing to stand near each other at public events or appear jointly in press interviews for Euphoria's upcoming third season, according to multiple production sources.

Source: MEGA The duo appear in 'Euphoria.'

One insider working on the series said the tension between the two women has reached "a point of no return." The source added: "Zendaya's really uneasy about appearing next to Sydney at the moment. Everyone knows where she stands politically, and it's hard for her to align herself with someone who's been publicly backed by Trump. She's not trying to stir up conflict – she just doesn't want people thinking she's endorsing that." Another source described the atmosphere on set during the final weeks of filming as "extremely icy," claiming Sweeney and Zendaya "barely spoke."

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney were 'perfectly professional while filming,' a source said.

The insider said: "They were perfectly professional while filming, but once the cameras stopped, they kept their distance. The tension was obvious – you could tell things weren't the same between them." Sweeney and Zendaya's feud began after Sweeney fronted a July campaign for American Eagle that carried the tagline "Sydney Sweeney has good genes," a wordplay on "jeans." The ad drew widespread backlash online, with critics accusing it of perpetuating racial stereotypes and reinforcing Eurocentric beauty standards.

Controversy intensified when Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance publicly praised the actress for "standing up to the woke mob." Sweeney declined to apologize for the campaign. She's noted the response to the ad was both "surreal" and a "surprise." Sweeney added: "I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life." Those close to Zendaya say she was "shocked" by Sweeney's failure to address the controversy, and her subsequent refusal to distance herself from Trump's praise.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney recently spoke out about her controversial American Eagle controversy.