Sylvester Stallone Credits 'Magnificent' Jennifer Flavin With 'Keeping Me Alive' After 29 Years of Marriage

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Sylvester Stallone knows he has something special with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. After nearly three decades of marriage, the Rocky star, 80, got candid about the impact Flavin, 58, has had on his life during an interview with CBS News that aired on Sunday, September 27. “What have I learned from her?” Stallone reflected. “That I’ll never be as good as her. She’s just magnificent, has kept me alive.”

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Source: CBS NEWS Sylvester got candid about the impact his wife has had on his life.

The actor admitted it took him time to appreciate what he had right in front of him fully. “And it took me so long to turn my head around and go, ‘Oh, you have the greatest gift in the world right here, and you’re looking out there, you fool!’” he continued.

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Sylvester Stallone wrote “Rocky” in a matter of days — and it felt a little bit like divine intervention, he told @thattracysmith: “I really felt as though something got in my hand because I've never been able to do it since.”



Tracy shares some insights from her conversation… pic.twitter.com/DfGQhJKzgl — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 25, 2026

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Sylvester Praised Jennifer Flavin as a Mom

Source: @JENNIFERFLAVINSTALLONE/INSTAGRAM Sylvester reflected on Flavin's role in raising their three daughters.

Stallone also recently reflected on Flavin's role in raising their three daughters: Sophia, 30, Sistine, 28, and Scarlet, 24. “I really wasn’t a very good parent,” the Tulsa King actor admitted in a September 26 interview with The New York Times, before calling his wife “the greatest woman ever.” Stallone explained that he was consumed by his career at the time, while Flavin was willing to put her own needs aside for their family.

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The Hollywood icon is also dad to son Seargeoh, 47, and late son Sage, whom he welcomed with first wife Sasha Czack. Sage died in 2012 at age 36.

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They Nearly Divorced

Source: @JENNIFERFLAVINSTALLONE/INSTAGRAM Their relationship hit another rough patch.

Stallone and Flavin's marriage hasn't been without its difficult moments. The pair first met in 1988 and dated for several years before briefly splitting. After rekindling their romance, they tied the knot on May 17, 1997. Twenty-five years later, their relationship hit another rough patch when Flavin filed for divorce in August 2022. As OK! previously reported, Flavin announced she was ending their marriage after more than three decades together, saying at the time that she would “always cherish” their relationship and that they remained committed to their daughters. However, the separation didn't last long.

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Source: @JENNIFERFLAVINSTALLONE/INSTAGRAM The couple had reconciled and worked through their differences.