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Sylvester Stallone Credits 'Magnificent' Jennifer Flavin With 'Keeping Me Alive' After 29 Years of Marriage

pic of Sylvester and Jennifer.
Source: MEGA

Sylvester praised his wife, Jennifer.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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Sylvester Stallone knows he has something special with his wife, Jennifer Flavin.

After nearly three decades of marriage, the Rocky star, 80, got candid about the impact Flavin, 58, has had on his life during an interview with CBS News that aired on Sunday, September 27.

“What have I learned from her?” Stallone reflected. “That I’ll never be as good as her. She’s just magnificent, has kept me alive.”

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Image of Sylvester got candid about the impact his wife has had on his life.
Source: CBS NEWS

Sylvester got candid about the impact his wife has had on his life.

The actor admitted it took him time to appreciate what he had right in front of him fully.

“And it took me so long to turn my head around and go, ‘Oh, you have the greatest gift in the world right here, and you’re looking out there, you fool!’” he continued.

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Sylvester Praised Jennifer Flavin as a Mom

Image of Sylvester reflected on Flavin's role in raising their three daughters.
Source: @JENNIFERFLAVINSTALLONE/INSTAGRAM

Sylvester reflected on Flavin's role in raising their three daughters.

Stallone also recently reflected on Flavin's role in raising their three daughters: Sophia, 30, Sistine, 28, and Scarlet, 24.

“I really wasn’t a very good parent,” the Tulsa King actor admitted in a September 26 interview with The New York Times, before calling his wife “the greatest woman ever.”

Stallone explained that he was consumed by his career at the time, while Flavin was willing to put her own needs aside for their family.

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The Hollywood icon is also dad to son Seargeoh, 47, and late son Sage, whom he welcomed with first wife Sasha Czack. Sage died in 2012 at age 36.

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They Nearly Divorced

Image of their relationship hit another rough patch.
Source: @JENNIFERFLAVINSTALLONE/INSTAGRAM

Their relationship hit another rough patch.

Stallone and Flavin's marriage hasn't been without its difficult moments.

The pair first met in 1988 and dated for several years before briefly splitting. After rekindling their romance, they tied the knot on May 17, 1997.

Twenty-five years later, their relationship hit another rough patch when Flavin filed for divorce in August 2022.

As OK! previously reported, Flavin announced she was ending their marriage after more than three decades together, saying at the time that she would “always cherish” their relationship and that they remained committed to their daughters.

However, the separation didn't last long.

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Image of the couple had reconciled and worked through their differences.
Source: @JENNIFERFLAVINSTALLONE/INSTAGRAM

The couple had reconciled and worked through their differences.

By September 2022, the couple had reconciled and agreed to work through their differences. Stallone later described the turbulent period as a “reawakening” that made him realize his family needed to come before his work.

As OK! previously reported, Flavin was said to be “much happier” after reconciling with Stallone, while their daughters reportedly helped their parents repair their relationship.

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